Teenager Made A Birthday Cake For Her Sister, But Her Mother Dropped It On The Ground. But When The Mom Started Blaming Everybody But Herself, She Refused To Clean It Up And Left Mom With The Mess.

Making a cake for someone on their birthday is a sweet gesture that makes them feel special.

But what do you do when you spend hours baking a cake, only for someone to knock it on the floor, blame you, and start yelling?

Do you clean up the mess or leave it for the person who knocked it over?

In today’s story, a girl made a birthday cake for her sister, and it was their mother who started yelling.

Let’s see what happened.

AITAH for leaving my smashed cake on the ground So today after work, I (f16) was preparing a cake for my (f12) sister. I spent hours preparing everything. The colour was perfect (red velvet), the texture was soft and nicely risen. Sadly my mum walked in and was in a rush to tidy the kitchen. Side note: She’s constantly frantically tidying. My family speculate she has OCD. I have a similar feeling (I don’t think OCD) but it’s more related to germs than “tidiness.”

Accidents happen.

When she was sorting the fridge out she accidentally dropped my cake on floor. I froze kind of waiting for her reaction, as in that moment it determined mine in a way. I hoped maybe she’d say sorry or something. Instead she started shouting about how I’m stupid and careless, and called my other 3 siblings stupid (I have no idea why).

Some people let anger consume them and make the situation worse.

I kind of lost it, and ran to the bathroom to cry (it’s so dumb and childish, I haven’t done that in years lol but it felt good). While I was there my mum continued shouting from the kitchen. When my two older siblings went to try and explain to her a different perspective, she said it was my fault for causing her to make the mistake. When pressed harder she YELLED “So is this my fault?” and I felt guilty here because her voice cracked slightly with some emotion.

Saying you’re sorry can go a long way.

And then she was shouting that I’m lucky it was her who made the mistake cause anyone else would’ve left the mess. I know she’ll never apologise and sadly that’s all I wanted so bad. But she’s never said sorry to me my whole 16 years of life. I feel like the AH for just abandoning the situation and leaving my cake. She was gonna go to her room to sleep but had to tidy up by herself instead (maybe that’s why she was more angry). AITA?

Yikes! The daughter had every right to get upset and run to the bathroom.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this.

This is harsh but true.

This person really empathizes with her.

Here’s someone who had a similar mother.

This person calls it like it is.

The daughter did nothing wrong.

This mom should be ashamed of herself.

