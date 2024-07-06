Tesla Buyer Claims The Salesman Sent Her On Her Way Without Showing Her How To Operate The Vehicle
by Matthew Gilligan
How the heck am I supposed to drive this thing?!?!
That’s probably something you should know when you choose to buy a car, right?
Sure – especially when it’s newer technology that not everyone would be familiar with.
But, according to a woman named Melanie, that’s easier said than done…
Melanie was surprised to find out that the Parking-Reverse-Neutral-Drive features on the Tesla were in two different places in the vehicle and she wasn’t given a heads-up about it.
She said, “I don’t even think that the guy who showed me … how to, you know, use the Tesla when I first got it knew that it was up here.”
Well, that’s pretty weird, huh…?
Here’s what she had to say.
@melanielissaa
I wouldn’t have figured this out in a million years…
What I’m trying to say is that I’m STUPID.
