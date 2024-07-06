July 6, 2024 at 10:41 am

Tesla Buyer Claims The Salesman Sent Her On Her Way Without Showing Her How To Operate The Vehicle

How the heck am I supposed to drive this thing?!?!

That’s probably something you should know when you choose to buy a car, right?

Sure – especially when it’s newer technology that not everyone would be familiar with.

But, according to a woman named Melanie, that’s easier said than done…

Source: TikTok/melanielissaa

Melanie was surprised to find out that the Parking-Reverse-Neutral-Drive features on the Tesla were in two different places in the vehicle and she wasn’t given a heads-up about it.

Source: TikTok/melanielissaa

She said, “I don’t even think that the guy who showed me … how to, you know, use the Tesla when I first got it knew that it was up here.”

Well, that’s pretty weird, huh…?

Source: TikTok/melanielissaa

Here’s what she had to say.

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was surprised.

Source: TikTok/melanielissaa

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/melanielissaa

This TikTok user asked a good question…

Source: TikTok/melanielissaa

I wouldn’t have figured this out in a million years…

What I’m trying to say is that I’m STUPID.

