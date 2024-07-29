Vlogger Dad Made Content About How His Daughter Crashed His Car, And Now She Feels Humiliated Because Of It

Vlogging should be light, fun, and entertaining.

But if it involves some family issues, it can be a bit dramatic.

In this story, the vlogger mentioned his daughter, but she is not comfortable with it.

Read the full story below and you tell us who’s right and who’s wrong.

AITA for vlogging about how my daughter took my car on a joy ride and crashed it. I own a car repair shop that is doing quite well, and I have a YouTube channel where I regularly post about fixes and different projects. In a recent video I made, where I was giving advice on reliable cars to buy, I mentioned as a hypothetical example something to the sort of “You need a car for your teenage daughter.”

His daughter got upset about this commentary.

My daughter saw this and got upset at me for saying that, and she called me sexist, and said I should have just said child. However, I just said what came to my mind. She then went on a long rant about something else that happened 4 years ago, and called me a jerk for vlogging about it.

This was what happened…

4 years ago, I had bought an older sports car (nothing fancy, just a Honda Prelude). While my wife and I went out to get some food, she took it on a joyride without my permission, and crashed it. The car was totaled, and she ended up off road, and hit the back on a pole. I was very upset, but luckily, she was ok.

He was only being honest in his content.

I vlogged about the incident and showed the damage of the car on my channel, and mentioned that my daughter crashed it. In the video, I mentioned that she is not a very good driver. My intent was just content for my channel.

Nonetheless, his daughter says it’s embarrassing.

However, she did not want me to do this, and claimed it was humiliating. I never mentioned her by name, and only the people who know us and watch the channel could figure it out. She does still get teased about it, but only from family and friends, and it will not really harm her in, say, job interviews and stuff. Was I the AH for doing this?

Sounds like some family drama. Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

He made a content about the crashed car.

What’s wrong with that?

