Woman Checked Out A Mobile Home In Disguise Because The Landlord Doesn’t Want Tenants To Know It’s Up For Sale

Buying a home seems pretty complicated these days, especially when the seller is shifty.

TikToker @mobilehome_mami made a video about a creative way she had to go about viewing a property that is occupied by renters.

“I’m on my way to see this mobile home I want and it has some land,” she says, excited about the prospect.

But the owner puts a roadblock in front of her.

“I don’t want the tenants to know I’m trying to sell it. It causes me too much trouble.” he said.

“How can I let you see this property without them knowing that you’re trying to buy?'”

Fortunately for her, she’s optimistic and creative.

“I can wear a different shirt. That’s no problem” she says in the next cut of a video where we see her now wearing something else.

“What do you want me to do, sir? Do you want me to wear a wig? I started laughing.”

She’s half- joking.

“Y’all, he got quiet.”

Then it switches to another clip of her wearing a wig and walking with her phone camera facing up and she’s holding it below her waist.

It’s clear that she’s committed to her role.

“So they told you I’m the property appraiser!” she says to the tenant with her best acting chops.

Then the shot switches again, this time to her holding a clipboard and asking, “Have you had any problems with the roof leaking?”

The shot switches again. “Did the water get everywhere?”

Then we hear the tenant respond, “It was up in the ceiling.”

The joke is on the landlord. He thought he would make life easier for himself by going about this in a sneaky way,

Instead it revealed that the place is far from ideal. He most likely lost this sale.

It doesn’t pay to do business dishonestly.

What a wild world we’re living in.

