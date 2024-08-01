Bank Of America Deposited $1,000 In An ATM, But The Money Never Showed Up In Her Account

This is why I deposit cash INSIDE the bank with a teller and I get a receipt…

Because I’ve always been paranoid about something like this happening!

A TikTokker named Charity posted a video and talked to viewers about what took place when she deposited a big chunk of change at a Bank of America ATM machine.

Charity said she deposited $1,000 in cash at an ATM machine on April 1 and the screen went black shortly after she put in her money.

She said she immediately thought it was an April Fools’ Day joke and explained, “Five minutes later, I’m still staring. Now a window is loading. There’s a mouse on the screen. So I pull up my bank account on my phone—deposit’s not even in there, so I call the number.”

Charity got a Bank of America employee on the phone who told her that the ATM machine needed to reset itself.

She explained, “Now I’m on hold, and I’m getting freaked out because there’s so many ****** off people behind me. So I just move out of the line.”

Charity said she went into the lobby of the bank even though she was wearing her pajamas and an employee brought her into a cubicle to try to help her out, but eventually told her she needed to get in touch with someone else.

Charity said she eventually got through to someone on the phone who told her they’d have to go through security camera footage and it would possibly take ten days for her to get her money back.

The video Charity made was posted on April 4 and she still hadn’t heard anything about her money.

She ended her video by saying, “Don’t use Bank of America. Don’t do it.”

Take a look at her video.

That’s sketchy as hell!

I hope she got her money back.

