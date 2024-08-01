July 31, 2024 at 10:33 pm

Bank Of America Deposited $1,000 In An ATM, But The Money Never Showed Up In Her Account

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

This is why I deposit cash INSIDE the bank with a teller and I get a receipt…

Because I’ve always been paranoid about something like this happening!

A TikTokker named Charity posted a video and talked to viewers about what took place when she deposited a big chunk of change at a Bank of America ATM machine.

Charity said she deposited $1,000 in cash at an ATM machine on April 1 and the screen went black shortly after she put in her money.

She said she immediately thought it was an April Fools’ Day joke and explained, “Five minutes later, I’m still staring. Now a window is loading. There’s a mouse on the screen. So I pull up my bank account on my phone—deposit’s not even in there, so I call the number.”

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

Charity got a Bank of America employee on the phone who told her that the ATM machine needed to reset itself.

She explained, “Now I’m on hold, and I’m getting freaked out because there’s so many ****** off people behind me. So I just move out of the line.”

Charity said she went into the lobby of the bank even though she was wearing her pajamas and an employee brought her into a cubicle to try to help her out, but eventually told her she needed to get in touch with someone else.

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

Charity said she eventually got through to someone on the phone who told her they’d have to go through security camera footage and it would possibly take ten days for her to get her money back.

The video Charity made was posted on April 4 and she still hadn’t heard anything about her money.

She ended her video by saying, “Don’t use Bank of America. Don’t do it.”

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

Take a look at her video.

@charityy_harris

how to lose 1k? go to a bank of america atm #bankofamerica #bankofamericasucks #fypシ #trending #greenscreen

♬ original sound – charity 🙂

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

One viewer shared a story.

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

This TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

And this person has been there, unfortunately…

Source: TikTok/@charityy_harris

That’s sketchy as hell!

I hope she got her money back.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter