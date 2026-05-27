Vet Clinic Boss Blows Up at Employee for Cutting Customer’s Cake Before Photos Were Taken

Life can be funny…

You never really know what’s gonna trigger some people and set them off…because some folks are total loose cannons!

And if you’ve ever had to deal with someone like that, you know that it can be a rocky ride.

In today’s story, a single piece of cake was the flashpoint that set off someone’s boss…and this lady really lost it.

Like I said, some people are wild cards and a completely trivial thing will cause them to lose their minds.

Yikes, that’s never any fun!

Get all the details below and see what you think about what went down.

AITA for eating a slice of cake? “I (29F) work at a vet clinic as a front desk receptionist. Often times our clients, especially long time ones or ones who have pets with chronic issues, will bring us snacks. Think cookies, fruit, and yes cake. Yesterday a client brought in a cake for us because it was our 20th anniversary. I thanked her and took the cake, my boss walked by as I was holding it and we talked for a second about it (she didn’t say any special instructions), then I put the cake in the break room (which says to everyone it’s communal).

As anyone would do…

I texted the group chat to let them know the cake was there. I cut a piece and went back to work. Five minutes later there was SCREAMING from the back of the clinic. My boss stormed to the front lobby and screamed “WHO CUT THE CAKE!?” I was like “me? why?” she said “did you take a picture first?” and I said “no, you never told me to?” And let me be clear it is NEVER been policy to take a picture first for any snack give to us and she SAW me with the cake and didn’t bother to say “oh take a picture first” which I would’ve been happy to do.

Uhhh, this is INSANE.

In front of everyone in the lobby she yelled on and on about how I don’t know anything and I should’ve known before storming off. I was so perturbed by the whole thing. I got up, went to the back where the cake was, flipped it, flipped the candles and decorations, then took a picture and it looks like nothing happened to it. I sent the picture to my boss but she acted upset the rest of the day. Her yelling and screaming over small stuff is NOT usual or new behavior but like… cake? that could be fixed with a 2 second flip? like, I feel like I’m going insane. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

Another reader said they all SUCK.

And this individual said she’s NTA.

Well, I guess she won’t be eating any more cake with permission again, huh?

Did this story go off the rails in a hurry, or what?

Okay, okay, I know her boss wanted to snap a photo of the cake in question, but this is a bit much!

Maybe her boss needs anger management training…or something…

All this fuss over a piece of cake…yikes…