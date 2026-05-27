Abandoned and Terrified: How Two Devastated German Shepherds Were Completely Transformed by a Woman’s Act of Kindness

Thank goodness there are still people left in the world like this…

A TikTokker named Madison posted a video on TikTok and shared what happened upon two beautiful dogs who had been cruelly dumped by their former owner.

The video showed walking with her baby in a stroller.

Two dogs followed closely behind her.

The video then showed the dogs laying her porch

Madison wrote in the text overlay, “Someone dumped these two babies and they’ve decided to call our place home. Help!”

Here’s the video.

@mmadisonggilbert For those wondering they do great with my 1 year old and are extremely protective over our house. They don’t even bark at our cats! we don’t have a fence to keep them from getting hit by a car and I also know nothing about dogs so they would need vaccines and possibly need to get fixed! It’s a sweet boy and girl and no one is looking for them??! @Halo Collar ?😭😭are there any places in dfw that travel to give vet care? #dogs #germanshepherd #missingdog #dumpedpuppies ♬ Maple Tree – Paul Alan Morris

Madison posted a follow-up video about the situation.

She wrote in a text overlay, “Update: we decided to keep one of the babies.”

Madison added, “Just kidding. Meet our new pups.”

We love a happy ending!

@mmadisonggilbert now send me your name suggestions please!!!!! Also if you use an invisible fence please let me know your thoughts and recommendations! -huge shout out to pet coalition in Ellis county! We are on the waitlist to get get vet care!#dumpeddog #germanshepherdsoftiktok ♬ original sound – A – 🌊🛩️

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a firm who was fed up with a client denying they’d asked for changes, so they simply stopped following up with them.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

These two pooches are now living their best life!