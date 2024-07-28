Woman Is Fed Up With Her In-Law’s Distasteful Jokes, So She Jokes Right Back Until They Storm Out Of Her House

It’s only natural for parents to fight over who their little ones look more like. All my life I was told I was the spitting image of my Dad, and it drives my Mom absolutely crazy!
But parents run into a different problem altogether when their baby very decidedly looks like… someone else. Like their wife’s long time “best friend”.
But when this user’s aunt-in-law kept making jokes about her daughter not being her husband’s child, she fired a joke right back at her that made her leave their house altogether!
Was she wrong to give the same energy she was getting? Decide for yourself!
AITA for making my husband’s aunt uncomfortable at my home
I meant my husband’s aunt! lol I don’t know how to change the title.
Now that we can all take a collective sigh of relief, let’s get into the story.
Last weekend we had a bbq at our place to celebrate my husband Mark on his first Father’s Day.
His aunt and uncle met our 4 month old daughter and were fawning over her.
Suddenly his aunt says “wow she is so beautiful are you sure she is Mark’s?”
I was a little taken aback but let it slide as a misguided compliment for my daughter.
A couple minutes later she repeats it adding “Well no one in our family has blue eyes and I don’t know if anyone in your family either. Emily (me) were did she get that from? Any ideas?”
But even though that was patently untrue, she held her tongue…
My grandfather had blue eyes but I didn’t even mention it I just looked at my husband and guys… crickets not a single word.
Finally she says “Well she has the same birthmark as Mark, his dad and uncles”.
I’m livid at this point and just sarcastically say “Well MAYBE she is really is Mark’s. But it’s a hunch babe don’t celebrate Father’s Day just yet let’s wait on this one.”
She was apologetic and says that her intention was only to say the baby is beautiful compared to Mark and quickly left.
And somehow after the whole situation, OP was the one being blamed!
Well since then my in-laws and husband are saying that I was cruel to respond to her innocent comments.
I said that’s since Mark couldn’t be bothered, I had to respond.
They insisted that my response was uncalled for and are saying that I was a jerk for speaking like that to a guest.
Did I cross the line??
Did she cross a line?? I think her Aunt was the one who crossed the line by questioning her faithfulness to her husband, in her own home!
Reddit said that her sarcasm was the only natural response to her in-law’s putting her in an uncomfortable situation.
This user said that if no one’s laughing at your first two jokes, maybe a third isn’t the way the go.
Many said that her comment was only stranger because many white babies eyes start as blue anyway.
Finally, this user said that if anyone should be mad, it’s her husband!
Sometimes we should all just shut our mouths, right?
Woman Is Fed Up With Her In-Law’s Distasteful Jokes, So She Jokes Right Back Until They Storm Out Of Her House
