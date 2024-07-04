Couple Got Into $65,000 Of Credit Card Debt And Reveal How Others Shamed Them For It. – ‘Out of work for seven months.’

If you buy a house or a new car, it’s inevitable you’re going to go into debt and paying back sometimes can really be stressful if life’s circumstances change.

A lifestyle blogger shared how she and her husband are carrying $65,000 in credit card debt and how she feels shame for admitting that.

@helloamandaleigh told her followers how she budgets between paychecks and admitted she and her husband are paying off a large credit debt.

The blogger then received a string of insults on spending money on clothes, despite explaining they were paying the debt off!

She decided to hit back at the haters, being completely transparent on “How we got into $65,000 in credit card debt.”

She explained: “I’m not saying I don’t deserve some level of scrutiny, but I wanted to talk about what we spent for us to get to $65,000 in credit card debt.”

And then it becomes very clear how this can literally happen to anyone and folks should NOT judge!

She explained she lost her job and a bonus she was expecting!

The couple had made a “huge mistake” she admitted, getting into debt.

They were relying on the bonus so dipped into a rainy day fund to carry out household maintenance and to pay for a medical procedure.

When the TikToker was let go, the situation became “financially devastating.”

Even though she got a number of odd jobs to get back an income, this was only keeping the couple afloat.

She said: “I did not expect to be out of work for seven months.”

The couple had also bought cars before she’d lost her job and that added to the financial burden.

She eventually found a job but instead of replenishing their savings and paying off the debt, the couple splashed out on vacations.

She also stated she and her husband funded a family friend going back to school and this had cost $15,000, though the couple had no regrets.

People shouldn’t judge others who get into debt because it’s something that can literally happen anyone!

There’s no reason to feel shame as long as you’re working to turn things around.

