Employee Kept Warning A Customer Not To Overload Their Trunk. When They Didn’t Listen And Messed Up Their Car The Employee Felt Vindicated.

The customer isn’t always right!

And this story is a living proof of that!

This employee made sure to help but well, the customer thought they’re right!

Check out what happened.

You want to put how much concrete in your Civic? Many years ago I worked in a locally run store that sold a bit of everything. I was the low paid teenager that carried heavy things to people’s vehicles. While working one day I get called over the radio that a customer needed 12 bags of concrete (80lbs each). I was expecting to see a pickup truck or something similar backed up to our loading area.

She wanted to get things done.

Instead I saw a small Honda Civic there waiting for me. Thinking it was a mistake, I asked the driver to relocate momentarily as I had someone coming to pick up multiple bags of concrete. Imagine my surprise when they told me they were the customer I was waiting for.

She was trying to help!

I asked the customer how much they wanted to take in each trip, as I believed the nearly 1000lb of concrete might be too much for such a small vehicle to handle safely. The customer became aggravated and insisted that they were taking it all at once. I quickly ran this past the store owner to make sure I wouldn’t be held liable for any damages. I ran back, apologized to the customer, and began loading the bags.

The customer wanted things his way.

As I loaded everything up the customer made several quips about how “the customer is always right” and that I was too young and naïve to understand that vehicles are engineered with a margin of safety. It quickly became apparent that there was no play left in the suspension, but at this point I just stopped questioning things. I couldn’t fit all of the bags in the trunk, so the customer cleared their back seat and I loaded that up as well.

UH OH!

Upon leaving the loading area you could clearly hear things rubbing. As the car went to exit the parking lot it passed over the elevation change between the lot and the road, there was a loud pop of something breaking, followed by scraping. I could see that the driver was irate in the car. After a moment they got out, looked around and under their car.

The customer’s worst nightmare!

The guy sheepishly asked for my cell phone, because his had died and he needed to make a few phone calls. A short time later a tow truck came to remove the car, and the guy waited in our lot for nearly an hour until his wife could come pick him up.

Why couldn’t he listen to the employee? They know how things work!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person shares something he experienced.

This person has an old story to tell.

This person shares what went down with them.

This person has another story to add to the collection.

HAHAHA this person has a good point!

Always go for the expert advice!

Regardless of the age of the expert.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.