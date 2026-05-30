He Showed His New Rescue Pooch Sibling How to Use the Doggy Door in Their House

If you love videos of animals teaching each other things, then you’re in MAJOR LUCK.

A TikTokker posted a video and let’s just say that the two pooches featured in it are gonna melt your cold, cold heart.

The video showed footage from a pet camera in the woman’s living room.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Your friendly Lab is trying to teach the new shelter pup how to use the pet door.”

The Lab went out the doggy door…

And the new dog didn’t know what to make of the situation and seemed confused.

The Lab then poked its head back in the doggy door.

The Lab showed its head through the door a second time.

The rescue dog kept wagging his tail and waiting in the living room.

He wasn’t sure what to do!

The Lab came back in to play.

Hopefully, the new pup figured it out eventually!

The video’s caption reads, “New bestie.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And another viewer shared their thoughts.

You can tell that these two are gonna be bosom buddies!