May 30, 2026 at 12:45 pm

He Showed His New Rescue Pooch Sibling How to Use the Doggy Door in Their House

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs in a living room

TikTok/@marilyn_connie

If you love videos of animals teaching each other things, then you’re in MAJOR LUCK.

A TikTokker posted a video and let’s just say that the two pooches featured in it are gonna melt your cold, cold heart.

dogs in a living room

TikTok/@marilyn_connie

The video showed footage from a pet camera in the woman’s living room.

The text overlay reads, “POV: Your friendly Lab is trying to teach the new shelter pup how to use the pet door.”

The Lab went out the doggy door…

And the new dog didn’t know what to make of the situation and seemed confused.

The Lab then poked its head back in the doggy door.

dog in a living room

TikTok/@marilyn_connie

The Lab showed its head through the door a second time.

The rescue dog kept wagging his tail and waiting in the living room.

He wasn’t sure what to do!

The Lab came back in to play.

Hopefully, the new pup figured it out eventually!

The video’s caption reads, “New bestie.”

dog in a living room

TikTok/@marilyn_connie

Check out the video.

@marilyn_connie

New Bestie 🤍 #shelterdog #newhome #dogtok #petsoftiktok

♬ Swan Lake “dance of four swans” – Kohrogi

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about an employee who followed bad orders, then ruined their manager’s career for good measure.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.09.06 PM He Showed His New Rescue Pooch Sibling How to Use the Doggy Door in Their House

Another TikTokker was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.09.33 PM He Showed His New Rescue Pooch Sibling How to Use the Doggy Door in Their House

And another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 21 at 4.09.46 PM He Showed His New Rescue Pooch Sibling How to Use the Doggy Door in Their House

You can tell that these two are gonna be bosom buddies!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter