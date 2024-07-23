Travelling Family Left Behind Their Boarding Passes In The TSA Security Bins, So A Weary Traveller Decided To Let Them Figure It Out On Their Own

There are a few societal litmus tests that say a lot about a person. For example, not putting your shopping cart away, or failing to properly re-stack your TSA bins.

Usually people get away with these small faux pas, but on the rare occasion, karma comes back to bite them.

That’s exactly what happened in this story of petty revenge at the airport.

Did you need those boarding passes? I’m sitting in crappy seat onboard while waiting out a delay and giggling to myself about an incident earlier going through TSA. After going through TSA, a family of many grabbed all their bags out of what was six or seven bins and went on their merry way without bothering to return them to the stack. The only way my bag was fully exiting the tunnel was to put them away.

Then they notice something unusual.

Piling them up in their proper location, I noticed someone forgot ALL their paper boarding passes in one of them. I fetched my bag and headed to the gate and passed Dad hustling back to TSA, presumably to fetch the boarding passes.

They decide it’s not their problem to speak up!

Ooops, they are now on their way back to the entrance of the Pre-check security lane. I hope he was able to find an elusive kiosk to print new ones. And, that they learned it’s best to not walk away from your bin without putting it where it belongs and double-checking you have everything.

Was this bystander justified, or should they have helped out the family?

This redditor says the family should have planned better.

This user thinks these frazzled flyers deserved a little grace.

Regardless, behavior like this remains a nuisance to other travelers.

After all, stray papers don’t always find their rightful home.

Airports are stressful places.

In the end, it’s every traveler for themselves.

