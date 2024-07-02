Consumer Advocate Shows That There Are No Discounts On Food Products For Folks In Lower Income Areas

When you have low income and have very little left after paying rent and other bills, you want to get affordable groceries for your family.

You’d think that would be easy in a low income area. Discounts can help you out, right?

It doesn’t look like it.

TikToker @trendyjohnsunscreen visits big box stores in low income areas to share pricing in his videos.

“A lot of people have asked me to go to a lower income area in Orlando,” he says to explain why he is filming in this particular Walmart location.

The video is one of his many visits to big box stores to show examples of foods that aren’t affordable.

“Since a lot of people use food stamps to buy their groceries, people wanted to see the levels of Kellogg’s products are like in that area.”

At first it looks like he’s going to compare the prices in this store to one in a lower-income area, but instead he doesn’t say anything more but the titles of the products.

It’s a montage of various Kellogg’s products as he walks by each of them, filming: Pop Tarts, Rice Krispies, Nutri Grain bars, Eggo waffles, Pringles and more.

Why does this answer people’s question about how these sale prices compare to other stores?

Because there are no sales prices to compare.

Not one of these items in this low-income area store have tags marking them down.

Watch the full clip here.

See his video of another Walmart location, where he shows even more items that are “not on Rollback.”

Rollback is Walmart’s term for discounted goods.

Here’s what people are saying about the first video.

I wonder if this would work as a protest.

A lot of people shared examples at their local low-income store.

It was good to see people sharing alternatives.

This person shared an explanation for the lack of sale pricing.

This person suggested choosing the store brand instead.

I wonder what the coupons are like for low income areas.

Based on this, I would guess not great.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.