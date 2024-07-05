Wife Suspects Her New Husband Is Cheating Because He’s Deleting Text Messages Between Him And His Female Friend

Trust is important in every relationship. However, if you feel like your partner is ‘maybe” cheating on you, there’s no harm in asking.

If they deny it, that’s when you transform into a full-time FBI to investigate and prove your suspicions. LOL!

This woman wants to know the real deal and is asking if she should investigate or not.

Let’s take a look…

Would I be the ah if I texted my husband’s best friend (female) to see her reaction? My husband has this best friend from college time. I never had issues with her until my wedding a month ago, when my maid of honor overheard her snapping at another friend of theirs that, “She has him when she wants him,” when the friend teased her that she lost him and he was the one who got away.

OP sensed that something was not right.

I told my husband about it a few days ago (I didn’t want to ruin our honeymoon, but it was still in my head). but he denied anything happened between them. He was very calm when he said it. Almost too calm?

There’s something suspicious.

Anyway, I have no proof and I trust him. Until I used his phone when mine died. He was driving, and I was making a playlist on his phone. Then I looked through his iMessages, and he had NO thread with her. I mean I know for a fact that they text. Nothing.

She checked again, and there was none.

I didn’t say anything, but last night, I literally saw her name pop up amongst the texts. When he went to bed, I looked and there were no texts. He is deleting them!

She wanted to know everything once and for all.

Now my question is: if I ask he will deny it. I need to know and I need proof. Would I be the AH if I initiated a conversation with her, acting like I’m my husband and see what’s up? I need proof and peace of mind.

Let’s see what other people have to say about this.

This user suggests checking other messaging apps.

While this one says to check the deleted text folder.

If OP wants to be totally honest, here’s another idea from this user.

This one says to trust your gut.

Finally, this user says better now than later.

Trust your instincts, girl!

Do what you have to do to know the kind of man you are married to.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!