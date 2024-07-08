Woman Gets Her Own Flight Home After Her Friends Oversleeps And Misses Theirs, But Then They Expect Her To Help Cover Their Flights And Trains Home

We’ve all heard that traveling as a friend group can make or break a friendship. Just because you get along with people, doesn’t mean you want to travel the world with them.

So when this person’s group missed their flight, she got her own flight home to make sure she got to work the next day.

But even after agreeing to split the cost for the group’s flights, they wanted her to help pay for their train ticket home!

Was she wrong to refuse to pay for their transport?

Decide for yourself!

AITA for not splitting my friend’s train tickets home after getting different flights due to missing our original flights home? Context – all 26F. We have just been on holiday and missed our flight home due to oversleeping. We woke up and I was panicking as I had work the next day so was looking at flights. I had originally found a cheaper option which would mean us getting a cheap coach to another airport. Meaning that we get the cheaper flight to a different city in our country, and that my partner would pick us up and drop us home.

They didn’t want to get the coach even though it would’ve worked out cheaper for all of us. So I had to make a decision and found one seat on a direct flight home which would get me in earlier. This was okayed by two of them but one of my other friends said it was selfish. I booked the flight and then helped them find an alternative flight for the three of them. Splitting any of the costs wasn’t discussed or agreed at this point.

I left for the airport and then got a message from one of them asking if I would be cool to split the costs of all the flights together. At first I wasn’t sure but had a think about it and decided it was fair as they got more expensive flights. My flight was delayed by 9 hours and they ultimately got home before me. They had to fly to a different city and get train tickets home for a 3 hour train.

The next day I sent over the calculations of what I would have to send each of them but they weren’t happy as I hadn’t included their train tickets. But they would’ve had to buy transport home regardless of if we made our original flight (albeit the new train tickets they bought were more expensive). This wasn’t a cost agreed and now there is back and forth about what I should pay as they spent more on getting home.

I didn’t choose the earlier flight due to cost, just to get home for my responsibilities as I had work the next day whilst they had an extra day off. Now I feel villainised for doing so, although they were okay with it at the time of me booking my flight. I feel like I’ve been more than fair in splitting the flights but the train was a surprise cost put on me. Before the holiday I hosted them the night before and my partner gave us a lift to the airport which saved us about £50-£60 in airport transfers and he also paid for the drop off cost.

I struggle to set boundaries sometimes and feel a bit bullied into this. I feel like they have fallen out with me over this, which seems pointless as we have had a lovely holiday. Has anyone got any advice with this? I want to say no but I am struggling with advocating for myself here. AITA for disagreeing with this?

