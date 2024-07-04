Woman Is 15 Minutes Late To A Hangout At Her Friend’s House, But When The Friend Makes Her Wait Outside 20 Minutes For “Wasting Her Time”, She Just Leaves

As someone who is chronically late to the point that my friends have a running joke about it, I understand people’s frustration with lateness.

Especially for things like dinner reservations at a nice restaurant or a tickets to a show, where you HAVE to be there by a certain time.

But when this user was 15 minutes late to a game night at her friend’s house, her friend decided to “punish” her by making her wait outside for 20 minutes!

Was she wrong to be angry and leave? Decide for yourself!

AITA for leaving my friends house after she made me wait me outside for 20 minutes? Me and my friends usually do get togethers at my friends house since she is the one with the nicest patio/backyard. Two weeks ago we arranged our usual get together and planned on playing board games (nothing too crazy). She told us to come at 7 but since I do not drive and depend on my mom to take me everywhere I was a little late (15min aprox) and forgot to let her know. When I got there I sent her a message letting her know I was there to which she replied “give me 10 min”, nothing weird since she has done that before when she’s not ready yet.

After waiting outside for 15 minutes, OP was starting to get cold…

After 15 min aprox I texted her again asking if she could open the door since it was getting windy to which she replies “No, you made me wait 15 minutes so now I’ll make you wait 20.” I was PERPLEXED, she had never ever done anything like this before and mind you in our culture it’s pretty common to arrive a little bit later that the accorded hour (15-20min). By the time she opened the door my other friend was already there waiting for her and she did not make her wait outside like she did with me.

But when OP tried to make a joke about the whole situation, it was not well received!

I said jokingly since that is how we talk to each other “How unpunctual” to which she replied “Tone it down, Im not in the mood” This was the final straw for me so I told her I was leaving. I took an uber home and have not talked to her since. So AITA for leaving and getting mad?

And OP says this girl is her FRIEND? Are you sure a better description for her wouldn’t be “biggest hater”? Seriously, 15 minutes late to a friend’s house isn’t the end of the world.

Reddit said OP definitely wasn’t in the wrong, unless she had a history of being egregiously late…

This user said that the the situation was only made worse by the fact that another one of their friends were running late.

Pretty much everyone thought this was some childish power play on the friend’s part.

And finally, this person said that friends don’t punish friends.

I would’ve left the second I got that text!

