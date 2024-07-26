Woman Is Tired Of Her Neighbor’s Dog Barking, But They Refuse To Do Something About It. So She Tricks The Dog To Track Mud In Their House Every Time It Walks By.

I’ve always wondered why people get so mad at their dogs for barking. It’s just their way of communicating!

Imagine you trying to get your point across to someone and they yell at you to shut up just for speaking!

But when this user’s neighbor refused to train his dog not to bark, he found a subtle but petty way to get back at him and his stubborness!

Check it out!

Let your dog bark at me, get mud trampled into your house I walk my dog twice a day. There is a narrow laneway between my house and the park. Unfortunately, there is a big dog whose yard is on the laneway, and he always runs up and down the fence barking at us. While I have trained my dog to ignore the barking dog, it is still very annoying. The owner makes a feeble attempt to stop it barking, but is largely unsuccessful.

OP even tried befriending the neighbor’s dog, but was unsuccessful…

I tried making friends with the other dog by giving it treats, but it still barks at my dog and runs up and down the fence. Having spoken with the owner, I know that this dog carries at lot of dirt and dust into their house on its long coat. These days, I mostly avoid walking down the laneway, instead walking the long way around on the road to the park.

But OP said there are some days they MAKE SURE to rile the dog up, just to get some ingenious revenge on the owner!

Except when it has been raining. On those days, I purposefully walk my dog down the laneway. The barking dog has worn a dirt path around the fence line, which turns to mud when it has been raining. I can only imagine the mud that it carries back into the owner’s house after barking at my dog.

And to think the owner could have avoided all that muddy mess if they would just train their dog even a little bit!

Reddit told OP that maybe the poor dog was just doing it’s job and protecting the homestead!

This user agreed, saying regardless of the training, some breeds just barked more than others.

Others thought that regardless of whether the dog was in the wrong, OP’s revenge was served lukewarm at best.

Finally, this user said that if you’re biggest problem is someone else’s dog barking than you, then you have it pretty good!

Dogs bark! Get over it!

