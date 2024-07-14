Woman Shows Up To A Friend’s Baby Shower In A White Dress, But The Mom-To-Be Accuses Her Of Being Attention-Seeking And Kicks Her Out

White is one of the few colors of the rainbow that has such strict rules on when you can and cannot wear it.

Of course, everyone knows to never wear white to a wedding. But let’s not forget that white is unofficially banned after labor day as well, even if I never really follow that rule.

But when this user attended her friend’s baby shower in a white floral patterned dress, she was shocked when she was asked to leave the party altogether!

Was she wrong to wear white on the Mom’s special day? Decide for yourself!

AITA for wearing white to a baby shower? I (29f) have been friends “Claire” (28f) since high school. We have a small group of friends that has stayed close since then. Claire is pregnant and had her baby shower yesterday. I wore a white and blue floral sundress. I didn’t think anything of it because, as far as I know, white is only inappropriate for bridal events.

Apparently this dress code extended to more than just Claire’s bridal events, even if OP hadn’t got the memo!

When I arrived at the shower, Claire’s mood seemed to immediately sour and she was really cold toward me. Later, one of my other friends pulled me aside and asked me to leave. She said that Claire was offended by my “attention seeking behavior” and that it was inappropriate to wear white to Claire’s event. I left.

But after the pair’s mutual friends refused to take a stance, OP was left wondering if she actually had upstaged Claire…

I’m super confused. Like I said, I thought the white rule only applied to bridal events. Our friends are refusing to take sides but a couple have told me I should apologize even if I don’t think I’m wrong. AITA?

Sounds like Claire is suffering from a serious case of main character syndrome. Baby showers don’t even have anything to do with the wedding in the first place. Why would white be off limits?

Reddit assured OP there was no rule against wearing white to a baby shower, but suspected that wasn’t the real issue.

This user said that unless there was some little-known custom in OP’s culture, she had nothing to worry about.

This user said the only thing they could think of was if OP had intentionally revealed the gender of the baby.

Finally, this user said childish behavior like this might be enough to make OP reconsider their friendship.

Sounds like a case for the fashion police!

