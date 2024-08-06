A Bank Teller Was Unprofessional In Front Of A Client, So Her Coworker Found A Hilarious Way To Get Revenge

Getting along with coworkers isn’t always easy. In today’s story, one banker shares a time when he got revenge on a coworker who was unprofessional in front of a client.

So you wanna write your name on office property to claim it as your own? For several years I was a banker at a institution that no longer exists. During the last days a good chunk of the employee base left instead of sticking it out to the bitter end and getting laid off, so corporate decided to move people around to our location since we were the corporate office. Enter Ann (not real name) on the teller line, who is your typical middle aged religious white lady who thinks she’s above everyone else and was the most insufferably nosy person ever.

Now one day I’m finishing up with a client who wants to withdraw some cash before they leave for the day and walk them over to the teller line. Ann is currently open so I bring them to her and briefly use the stapler at her station to staple the clients documents together. In front of the client Ann stops and goes “um, that’s my stapler.”

I tell her that it’s the bank’s stapler, they supply one to every station. I also give a subtle nod to the client as to remind her this is super unprofessional. Completely ignoring my hints, she looks me dead in the eyes and goes, “Um, I wrote my name on it so it belongs to me.” The second that sentence leaves her lips I formulate a petty plan.

As soon as Ann leaves for the day I get to work. I print out a good 20/30 labels of my name and start taping them to everything in her work space. Monitors, individual pens, keyboards, mouses, pictures of her family, etc etc.

The next morning when she came in and saw it her face got red as hell, didn’t help that everyone else thought it was hilarious because she was a pain in everyone’s a**. When she told the manager he called me in, gave me a half chuckle, and just asked me to go a little easier on her.

That was a funny yet fairly harmless way to put Ann in her place.

Maybe she needs to put her name on the label maker!

