A Concert Goer Kept Invading His Personal Space, So He Used Sarcasm To Get Her To Stop And Made Her Cry

Seeing a band you love in concert is exciting and fun, but the people around you can put a major damper on the experience.

Holding up a sign and blocking your view is a common one. But getting into someone’s personal space is another matter.

Check out what the concert goer in this story did about that.

AITA For “Making A Concert Goer Cry?” I was at a Journey/Def Leppard concert and the person next to me kept hitting me in the back of the head with her pony tail. She’s also halfway into my seat while dancing, touching, rubbing, etc. So I feel all of it.

OP gets sarcastic.

I got very tired of this person touching me. So I said this to ask her to stop: “Hi. Let’s make a deal. Can I buy you a beer or something and then you stop touching me?” She makes a face. Her boyfriend says, oh great job, you made her cry.

It solved the problem, but there was another issue.

She was crying for the rest of the time I was there. He had an aisle seat and he could swap with her and then her dances hit him and no one. So, AITA for asking her to stop touching me because that made her cry?

Some people are pretty sensitive, no?

Here’s what folks are saying.

That’s what I was thinking. It sounds like they’re made for each other.

Same here. I also can’t stand people holding up their phones the whole time.

I hope I never encounter this person at a concert or a bar.

I’m not sure I’d call sarcasm gentlemanly, but maybe the offer of a drink changes that?

I LOLed pretty hard at this one. Things like this are somewhat commonplace.

I bet many introverts don’t like concerts.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.