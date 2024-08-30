Couple Sees Their Cousin’s Engagement On Social Media And Congratulates Them At A Family BBQ, But They Accidentally Spoiled A Surprise Reveal For Offline Relatives

Celebrating online can sometimes lead to awkward moments offline, especially when not everyone is in the loop.

A couple’s well-intentioned congratulations inadvertently turned a family BBQ into an awkward affair when the “surprise” proposal had already been spoiled on social media.

AITA for spoiling my girlfriend’s cousin’s engagement? My girlfriend’s cousin (let’s call her Miranda) invited us to her place for a 4th of July BBQ. A few days prior, Miranda posted a picture on Instagram of her and her boyfriend, George. It was a photo of him on one knee proposing to her. The caption read something like “I said yes! Can’t wait to marry my love.” She has a lot of followers, and a lot of people liked it and commented with congratulations. My girlfriend and I both liked it and commented as well.

A few days later was the BBQ. George and most of her family was already there. After we got settled, we both said congratulations to them both. Everything went silent. Miranda, George, and their parents looked horrified. Miranda’s parents said, “You told them?!” And she shook her head.

Of course everyone around them was surprised and said things like “You guys are getting married?” “Congratulations!” My gf and I instantly knew that the rest of their family didn’t know yet. It was so awkward, and Miranda and George seemed very uncomfortable.

Later, Miranda’s mom angrily took us aside and told us that it was supposed to be a surprise. George was planning on doing ANOTHER proposal at the BBQ, this time for the family. We explained that they already announced their engagement online, and the mom told us that most of Miranda’s family doesn’t use social media. Apparently the first one was just for friends and the internet.

Later, George ended up proposing again anyway, but it felt so awkward. It seemed like it was supposed to be a big moment. The fact that everyone already knew kind of ruined it. We felt so bad. No one really talked to us for the rest of the party. Miranda and George wouldn’t even look at us.

When we left, we talked about how we shouldn’t have said anything. Then again, we thought that it would’ve been weird if we congratulated them online and not acknowledge it when we saw them in person. We’ve been talking about whether we should have said anything. My gf said no one from that side of the family has spoke to her since. AITA, or in this case, are we?

The soon-t0-be married couple definitely had unrealistic expectations.

Social media is notorious for complicating real-life moments, and this story is no exception.

Even well meaning gestures can have unintended consequences.

