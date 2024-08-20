A Family Paid $60,000 For A Dream Vacation, But That Didn’t Cover Their Flights. Now People Are Calling Out The Travel Agent For Scamming Customers.

In breaking news, people still use travel agents!

I kid, I kid…but you have to admit that you don’t hear a lot about that profession these days…

ANYWAY, on to the story.

A Texas-based travel agent is accused of scamming customers out of a whole lotta dough and causing a ton of headaches for people who trusted her to send them on their dream vacations.

The story has been a big one in Texas and a TikTok user named Corrie posted a video to dish some small-town gossip about a family that was ripped off by the agent.

Corrie explained that a family paid $60,000 for a vacation and were surprised that they had to pay to cover their flights.

All accommodations were supposed to have been taken care of and the family kept having to dish out money for different services and they were told that they would be refunded by the travel agent after the trip.

The charges kept piling up and the family spent an additional $50,000 on top of the $60,000 they initially paid the travel agent to make arrangements for the trip.

She talked about another family that also got the same treatment on a trip to Greece.

Corrie said that the same travel agent also screwed over her own family by making reservations for peoples’ trips but not actually paying for anything.

Corrie posted another video and gave viewers more information about what was going on with this wild story.

