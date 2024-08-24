A Neighbor Cut Down Vegetation On Their Property, So They Responded By Building A Spite Fence The Neighbors Would Have To Stare At Every Day.

Are you ready to sink your teeth into a story from Reddit about neighbors who didn’t quite see eye to eye on how property should look?

Spite Fence. “We live on six acres of wooded property, that is on a small tranquil lake. Our house sits on a small hill overlooking our property frontage, about 400 feet from the water. Along one side, our property borders a very isolated portion of a state park, which is also on the lake and includes protected wetlands. On the other side you can just barely see a couple of the neighbor’s houses through the trees.

One of those neighbors – next door, (J&A) is also on the lake along with 6 other houses. Just before we bought this property, J&A, who are nature lovers, had a lovely screened in porch built off of their bedroom so they could enjoy their coffee in the mornings and a glass of wine in the evenings while looking out over the beautiful natural landscape, which is our property plus the State Park’s property/wetlands, all teeming with minks, herons, turtles, deer, etc. J&A’s house is on a well manicured .25 acre lot. They have a beautiful little pollinator garden, and other animal friendly plants, flowers, etc. When we were in the process of buying this house we couldn’t help noticing a huge unstained wood fence that was 8 ft high and only about 15 ft long plopped down on the property line and not attached to anything; no other fence, nothing, just plopped.

It looked so weird, like why would anyone put that there?! We asked the seller about the fence and he told us that J&A had cut down a whole bunch of vegetation on his property, without permission, and now, instead of beautiful greenery, he had to look at J&A’s house – so he had a fence built to hide it and to keep them from looking into his house. Well, you could still see J&A’s house AND an ugly, ridiculous fence. “Coincidentally,” he built that fence right in front of their newly built screened in porch so all J&A could see was that ridiculous “fence.” Now that’s some Petty Revenge! Shortly after moving in I met J and asked him why that ugly fence was there and he told me pretty much the same story as the previous owner, only that the vegetation he removed was on his property. After some more conversation about the ridiculous fence, I told him he could remove it if he wanted to and I wrote a signed letter giving permission to remove it.

Half an hour after I gave him the letter, the fence was down!! I couldn’t believe it happened so quickly! The reason why I gave so much detail about the property is to magnify how much more petty the previous owner was. There is so much untamed land all around, yet he was so concerned about 15 feet of vegetation that may or may not have been his.”

