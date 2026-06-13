Pregnant Shopper Upset After Cashier Touches Her Belly and Challenges Baby’s Gender Information

Pregnant women seem to attract a surprising number of opinions from complete strangers.

This expectant mother ran into one of those people while checking out at Target during a shopping trip for baby supplies.

What started as a few routine questions about the pregnancy quickly became uncomfortable when the cashier insisted she knew the baby’s gender better than the doctors did.

Even after being corrected, the employee refused to let the subject go and continued arguing throughout the checkout process.

Then she crossed a line that made the customer decide to speak with a manager.

Read on to see what happened.

AITA for reporting a cashier and getting her in trouble? When I (38F) was eight months pregnant with our son, my husband (41M) and I stopped off at Target to get some small baby items (receiving blankets/burp cloths) that I had wanted to get before I gave birth. When we got to the checkout lane, the cashier was asking me questions about the pregnancy and asked if we knew what we were having. I told her that it was a boy, and we were very excited. She walked out from her register, put her hand on my belly and told me that there was no way that we were having a boy, it was definitely a girl.

The woman wouldn’t stop making comments.

I backed up and asked her not to touch me and told her that we had had our gender scans done, and it was definitely a boy. The entire time we checked out (maybe 6-8 minutes from start to finish) she just would not stop going on about how I was having a girl and that the doctor’s didn’t know what they were talking about. I was super uncomfortable throughout this whole thing, and the woman behind me in line even said something to the cashier about how she was being very unprofessional.

Her husband was not happy about this.

After we had paid, I stopped my husband and went to customer service to lodge a complaint about her behavior. I told the manager on duty what happened, and he was appalled. He told me that he would address this immediately and apologized. When we left the store, my husband told me that I shouldn’t have complained and that the cashier was just young and naive. I told my husband that her behavior was absolutely inappropriate and in no way should she touch someone or argue with them about the gender of an unborn child.

Now, he insists on making comments.

The next day, someone from Target called me and apologized and said that they were sending me a gift card as a way of making up for my experience. I told them that it was not necessary, but hoped that they would train the cashier to be more professional with customers. Now any time I go to a store, my husband makes comments like, “Don’t get anyone fired this time,” or “Try to make it through the trip without someone losing their job.” I have repeatedly asked him to stop making comments like this and he keeps telling me it’s just a joke and to loosen up. I told him that in no way did I want this person to lose their job, I just wanted her to not behave that way again. AITA?

Wow! That was pretty unprofessional behavior from the cashier.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a thrift store employee who refused to play “guess the price” without seeing the item in question.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

He probably wouldn’t like that.

This reader doesn’t think the woman got fired.

So true.

Yep, it sounds like that’s what happened.

Pregnant women deal with this sort of thing far more often than they should.

For some reason, it tends to happen in the most random places, and it almost always turns into an awkward interaction that leaves everyone uncomfortable.

Hopefully the cashier didn’t lose her job, because that doesn’t seem to be what the customer wanted in the first place.

However, she was still absolutely right to report the incident since the employee crossed several lines and shouldn’t have gotten away with that behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer complaint that led to them losing their VIP status.