Neighborhood Bully Pushed A Young Girl Around, Until She Took Her Father’s Advice And Fought Back

Younger sister gets revenge on bully neighbors. “It’s the early 1980s in suburban America. Times were very different back then, and you got away with a lot more than you did today. I lived on a cul de sac. We had these neighbors, let’s call them the Smiths. The Smiths lived across from us, and were always THAT neighbor at the center of any problem.

Police show up because someone throwing cherry bombs in the sewer? Smiths. Giant yellow jackets nest (the size of bicycle) severely ****** off and swarming because someone throwing rocks at it? Smiths. Every car in the cul de sac has flat tires bc someone let the air out? Smiths. Kids favorite toy suddenly goes missing? Smiths. This isn’t just suspicion, they were the type to proclaim they did these things. That being said, I was somewhat friendly with their youngest son, Matthew. Matthew was a year or two younger than me, but older than my younger sister (3 years difference). So me 8, Matthew 6-7, My sister 5. I have an older brother also, but his age isn’t really relevant. Still, he was 10. My sister was sitting at the edge of the driveway, playing in the grass, a good 30 feet from us and completely minding her own business. Matthew had ridden his bike up to my house and the top of the driveway to talk to me about god knows what. I told him I couldn’t hang bc I was getting ready to go to a friends house. Matthew curses as he leaves, and rides down the driveway.

Now, I don’t know if he did it intentionally, but I can tell you that he 100% certain COULD have avoided running over my sisters outstretched legs. My sister is immediately screaming and crying her head off. I run in to get my dad, telling him what Matthew did. The thing about my dad is, he was scary when he was mad. Years later, I’d find out all kinds of hell he grew up with, and at the time he drank WAY too much. The point is, not only did he not put up with anyone’s bull ****, when he got angry, The Hulk was less frightening to us than him. He wasn’t abusive towards us (quite the opposite), but he had short fuse. Raging green monster mode activated, my dad barks “come with me, I’ve had enough of their bull ****.” Terrified about what’s going to happen, I go with him in hopes of witnessing an *** whooping that for once isn’t directed at my siblings and I. Mr. Smith answers the door, tries to shut it when he sees my dad and just how ****** off he is. Dad slams the door backwards, which promptly smacks’ Mr. Smith in the face.

Mr. Smith, nose now bleeding, very unwisely says something about how that’s assault and if we don’t leave – to which my dad interrupts and says something to the effect of “you haven’t seen assault yet. If your kid ever touches or in any way hurts my daughter again, the cops will have to beat me from putting you in a permanent wheelchair.” With that, he grabs my hand and we leave. Later that night at dinner, we’re discussing what happened, and thankfully my sister isn’t hurt aside from some bruised legs. My dad says “I don’t really want you kids to fight. But if something like this happens, you do whatever you have to to protect yourself or your sister.” About a week or so later, my brother, some friends and I are playing basketball at the top of the driveway, and Matthew comes up to talk to us. My sister is in the garage, and I see her getting out her Big Wheel to ride, and she looks upset. I go to talk to her and ask whats wrong. She says that she can’t stand Matthew, and doesn’t want him here. I tell her that’s fine, tell him to leave, he should hear it from you that you don’t like him after what he did and that he has to leave. She asks “what if he won’t go?”. I remind her that dad said we can “choose violence” if we need to. I look around the yard and grab a small dead looking stick, maybe the size of a whiffle ball bat. “If he doesn’t leave, hit him with this. I won’t let him hit you back”. So my sister walks over to him and, curiously enough, doesn’t tell him to leave, but rather to “move”. Matthew, ever the bully who never faced consequences, says “No”.

Without hesitation, our heroine of the story flat out tomahawks him over the head, shattering the stick into pieces. Matthew drops to the ground crying and wailing. My little 5 year old sister, in one of the coolest things she’s ever done, says “when I say move, I mean move” Matthew never bothered/bullied my sister again after that.”

