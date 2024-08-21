Their Upstairs Neighbors Were Petty About Them Playing Music In The Middle Of The Afternoon, So They Blocked Their Free Wifi To Teach Them A Lesson In Politeness

When you live in an apartment building, life is always easier when you’re friendly and respectful toward your neighbors.

The last thing you want is issues with people you see regularly.

So, what would you do if you were always polite and generous with your neighbors, but, one day, they were rude about your music being “too loud?”

In the following story, someone deals with this exact scenario.

Let’s see how they handled it.

Passive aggressive neighbour wifi spat New neighbours moved in upstairs and didn’t have wifi, so being the excellent neighbour I am, I offered for them to use our wifi (super budget 10mbps w/ POS router) until they set their own up. These neighbours are loud – not excessively, but they are students, and I get up for work at 6 a.m., so it’s not an ideal combo. Now, I like my music and DJ for a second job, so I always let my neighbours know and ask them to text me if it’s too loud instead of not mentioning it and getting annoyed.

After not being home, they thought playing some music wouldn’t be a problem.

I hadn’t been at home for 2 weeks so no noise from me, music or otherwise. Got home on a Sunday and decided to put some tunes on at around 3 in the afternoon. Literally, 5 minutes later, I had a text asking me to turn it down (fine), but it was unnecessarily rude and had an eye roll emoji. Which threw me off as I had been polite and reasonable about the whole thing. And really, it’s 3pm on a Sunday, and you live in a block of flats, so calm down, FFS!

Some people are very hypocritical.

Close to this time, I noticed that our Wi-Fi was even worse than usual, with Netflix taking minutes to buffer at a time. I decided to have a look at what was going on, and at least five extra devices had been added to our Wi-Fi. Also, I noticed that there were no new networks, so clearly, they decided they didn’t want to pay for their own while they could use (steal) ours for free. That very night, they came home from a night out, shouting, coming up the stairs, and banging doors, waking me up 3hrs before I needed to be up for work.

Here’s where the tables turned.

Soooo. Being the petty person I am, I changed the wifi name to The (my surname)’s wifi. And the password? 3pmSundayMusic I really want them to come and ask for the password!

Wow! You should never be rude to someone who’s letting you use their wifi for free!

The moral here is: Never look a gift horse in the mouth!

