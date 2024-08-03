A New Family Moved In Downstairs And Had No Respect For Quiet Time, So They Decided To Give Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Having neighbors can either be a blessing or a curse, and this is even more true when you live in an apartment building.

So, how would you react if the loudest, most disrespectful people moved in below you? Would you maintain your composure?

Or would you lose it and give them a taste of their own medicine?

In today’s story, a couple finds themselves in this exact situation.

Let’s see how they handle it.

Playing “You’re up, EVERYBODY’S up” with my neighbors The most heartbreaking thing happened in the past few weeks. Our downstairs neighbors, who were once two college-aged girls who mostly kept pretty quiet, have moved. And in has moved the most annoying, loud family ever – which normally wouldn’t bother me, but it’s at the WORST TIMES. Mind you, the walls are paper-thin, and voices carry through the vents.

This family has an obvious lack of respect for others.

No, it’s not enough that their kids are running around and slamming doors and screaming during the day. Which is annoying, but whatever. NO! The dad will be shouting at 5:30 in the morning and wake us up ON A SUNDAY! So, I said… OKAY! If YOU’RE UP….. EVERYBODY’S UP.

Irate, the person set out for revenge.

So I walked through the whole apartment slamming doors and stomping around. And then ironically enough my cat added to it by knocking our glass pastry display case off the table. My fiance was hesitant to finish the clean-up and start vacuuming, but I told him to go for it. Luckily, this pettiness doesn’t affect any of our other neighbors because we and the neighbors below us are the only ones who live on this side of the building.

Yikes! Wouldn’t want to have neighbors like that!

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit responded to this story.

This person got tired of hearing a screaming child.

Here’s proof that loud music solves this sort of problem.

This is another example of loud music coming to the rescue.

This person offers a great idea and even considers the cat!

The neighbors got what they deserved!

Hope they learned some respect!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.