Rude Construction Crew Was Harassing The Neighborhood And Got One Guy’s Car Towed, So One Homeowner Hatched A Plan And Got Some Seriously Stinky Revenge

Nothing puts you in a better mood to waking up to the roar of heavy machinery or drilling right outside your window.

While most of the time you just have to live through it (and invest in noise-cancelling headphones), once the construction crew starts messing with you intentionally, it’s time to fight back.

So when this user’s car was unfairly towed because of a construction crew’s laziness, he made sure they would think twice before doing it again.

Check it out!

Tow my car? Enjoy the rest of your construction work! Over the course of the last couple of months, MONTHS, there’s been on-going construction work for a new building that’s being, well, built, on our street. We’re living on Malta and for those that know anything about this tiny island, is that things happen incredibly slowly. The contractors working on this building have left us residents in a constant state of distress due to the constant, excessive loud noise happening on a daily basis for months.

On top of the necessary annoyance of construction, these workers were also ignoring all the construction rules.

They’ve ignored several rules and regulators relating to permits to close off roads, blocking parking spaces etc. In times when they haven’t had permits to block parking spaces, they’ve even simply used cinder blocks to block off access to parking spaces the contractors would need the following day. The street is left in a complete mess after their work for the day is done, there’s constant dust flying around in the air due to their ongoing work efforts One day they even blocked the entire street, without having the appropriate permits for doing so.

When his car was towed by the builders, he had to put his foot down…

This has all been OK (as much as it can be), we’ve gone on with our lives and just hoped that it’s going to be over soon. This was our mindset until this morning, when we found out that our car had been towed despite the fact that they had not put up “no-parking” signs 48hrs in advance as is required. We had to pay over 200€ as a fine which we now will have to dispute and hope that they will refund the fine.

So he decided that he would be a vigilant neighbor, and give them no choice but to follow the rules they had been disregarding…

Considering that either me of my wife will be working from home on any given day, we have an undisturbed view of them breaking every single rule. Contractors are putting cinderblocks on parking spots to “reserve them” without proper permits? Suddenly we have all the time in the world to go downstairs, and remove said cinderblocks. Instead of moving them, we will “dispose” of them, so that they cannot carry out this practice in the future without having to get new cinderblocks to do so with.

But it wasn’t just the cinderblocks he was cracking down on!

Heavy machinery is being used on the street before/after permitted time according to permits? Police/Local Traffic Enforcement number is on my speed dial. I even must’ve misplaced a pack of eggs that I put aside while walking past the construction area while tying my shoes and couldn’t find them again. Oh boy I hope they don’t spoil and start smelling under the intense Maltese sun and heat!

This whole revenge is satisfying by itself, but hiding eggs on the site was really the stroke of evil genius that pushes this story over the edge!

And to think, the workers could have kept breaking the law if they didn’t decide to push their luck!

You’ve gotta take the opportunities as they come!

