Rude Hotel Guest Made A Scene About His Room, But An Employee Had The Receipts To Make Him Look Like A Cheapskate.

Woman complains about her room, not realising that her husband cheaped out. “One day in January, I had a phone call, a man wanting to book a room for June. Quite far in advance – however, he wants to book for a Saturday night when there’s an event in town. So, we had only 2 rooms left: The cheapest room in the hotel, Room 8. It’s a tiny room with only a “small double” bed and only a bathtub, no shower. £80 per night. Or the most expensive room in the hotel, Room 7. It’s very spacious with a king size bed, a shower and a jacuzzi-style tub. £120 per night.

So I told Mr Man that we only had 2 rooms left. Me: We have Room 8 available which is £80 per night, or Room 7 which is £120 per night. Man: I think we’d better have Room 8. Me: Okay – but just to let you know, the reason Room 8 is cheaper is because it’s quite small. The bed is only a small double, and there’s only a bath, no shower. Is that ok with you? Man: Yes, yes, that’ll have to do – I’m not paying £120 a night! That’s extortionate! So I booked him and his wife in for Room 8. Months later, I’d completely forgotten about all of this. I’m working the afternoon shift one day when a man and his wife check in to Room 8.

About ten minutes after I’d checked them in, they storm downstairs to the front desk, and don’t look happy at all. The wife starts going off on me about how the room is TINY, the bed is TINY, and there’s not even a shower! This is ridiculous! It’s not what she expected at all! The man is nodding along fervently behind her, saying that it’s unacceptable, he wants a better room for his lovely wife, she deserves better than this, etc, etc. Me: I’m so sorry you’re unsatisfied. Did you book over the phone? Him: Yes. Me: Ok, I’m not sure who booked you in, but all of our staff know that when they book a guest into Room 8, they have to explain that it’s a small room with only a bath. Did they not explain that to you?

Him: (shouting) NO THEY DIDN’T. I asked for a superior room! Only the best for my wife! Not this pathetic little room. I can’t believe you put us in here. It’s just not acceptable, we deserve a discount, yadda yadda yadda Unfortunately, by this point, all the other rooms were fully booked so they had no choice but to stay in Room 8. They opted to stay, because all the other hotels in town were full, but they were both fuming at me. They went back up to their rooms, and I went back into the office and went on the booking system. I looked at the booking and found the note that I’d made months ago. That’s when it all came flooding back to me. When they came down for dinner, I had the pleasure of serving them at the bar. They still didn’t look happy. Me: I’ve had a look through our records, and I was the one who booked your room back in January. Him: Oh, DID you?

Me: Yes. I just found the note I made on your booking. At the time, I offered you our basic room, or our luxury room, because they were the only two available. Do you remember that, Sir? Him: silence Me: I explained to you that room 8 was quite small and had no shower, whereas room 7 was spacious, with a king size bed, a shower and a jacuzzi bath. But you specifically chose the basic room over our luxury room. You said you weren’t willing to pay the extra £40. You called it extortionate. Do you remember now?

Him and his wife are both silent, but the wife is staring DAGGERS at her husband. She is truly looking murderous. Clearly, the man has been slagging me off to his wife, claiming that he asked for a luxury room when really, he cheaped out on purpose. I leave the bar to go and do something else after serving them, and I can hear her chewing him out all the way from the office. When I returned to serve them their food she was as sweet as pie to me, and apologetic. He didn’t say another word to me for their entire visit. He was definitely in the doghouse! Justice.”

