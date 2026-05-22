Woman Shocked by Unexpected Duties After Starting Social Media Copywriter Job

Some companies try to trick employees by creating job descriptions that don’t match the actual work.

The following story involves a woman who was hired as a social media copywriter.

But as soon as she started working, she quickly discovered her role was much bigger.

Now, she’s dealing with confusing expectations and constant changes in work setup.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Job description when I interviewed changed drastically after they hired me When I interviewed for the job, the job description was for a social media copywriter. It involved content planning and copywriting. I got hired. On the first day, they handed me a paper with all my roles and responsibilities.

This woman was shocked by the actual work expected of her.

It included social media account management for 15 accounts a month. As well as social media engagement for 15 accounts a month. And social media content planning and calendar creation for 15 accounts a month. It also included copywriting and graphic design for 7 accounts a month.

She isn’t a graphic designer.

I am not a graphic designer. They are getting mad that some of these visuals are not what they wanted. Like no kidding, Sherlock, I am not a graphic designer. I also have to note that it was supposed to be full-time with the company.

Even the type of employment and work setup was different.

When I actually started, it was independent contract work. It was full-time with no benefits, no vacation, and no lunch. Also, the job description explicitly says it is primarily remote. It says there would be some in-person days needed for client shoots. It specified one to two a month.

The entire week gave her a headache.

They communicate through group chat the morning of whether we work from home or come into the office. This entire week has given me such whiplash. I know I should have declined on the first day. That was Monday.

She was completely dumbstruck!

I thought I would finish off the week and see how it went.

I also wanted to see whether I would get that new updated contract. Anyway, for lack of better words, what the heck?!?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a job-hunter who was shocked when the recruiting company told them too turn down a job because the salary was too low.

Let’s find out what others have to say about it on Reddit

This person has a few questions.

Time to lawyer up, advises this person.

Short and straightforward,

Finally, this comment makes sense, too.

If the job description changes on day one, that’s a huge red flag!