A Woman Rented Her Guest Room But After A Few Years She Left Her A Bad Review, So She Reported Her To The City Tax Board

People seem to be a lot more comfortable leaving bad reviews online when they never have to see the person face-to-face ever again.

That doesn’t stop the wronged party from taking revenge, though.

This woman hosted a boarder who was in town checking on her rented condo, but left a bad review.

Find out how our poster got revenge!

Woman was mean to me. I think I won. I was hosting a woman in my guest room who was visiting her condo in the city. She had it rented for a few years and would fly in to check up on it, gather her mail, etc. She gave me crap about the condition of my guest room. She also left a lukewarm review.

There was this little bit of the code, though…

In my city, we have a residential exemption – if you own and live in the place, you get a third of your property taxes waived. If you rent it out, you pay the full amount.

Sure enough, the woman was in violation!

On my next visit to city hall, I checked her status. Sure enough, she’d been claiming that she lived there all along and got the exemption (about $2000 a year). I mentioned it to the clerk that she’d stayed at my house on her most recent visit. That lukewarm review and verbal crap cost her a bundle. Screw her.

Revenge unlocked!

I bet Reddit is going to love this short and sweet tale.

Beautifully played.

It’s pretty smarmy.

Some folks wanted more information.

Because maybe she had a point?

Justice is served.

That woman should have been nicer.

You never know when it will pay off.

