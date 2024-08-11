A Woman Rented Her Guest Room But After A Few Years She Left Her A Bad Review, So She Reported Her To The City Tax Board
People seem to be a lot more comfortable leaving bad reviews online when they never have to see the person face-to-face ever again.
That doesn’t stop the wronged party from taking revenge, though.
This woman hosted a boarder who was in town checking on her rented condo, but left a bad review.
Find out how our poster got revenge!
Woman was mean to me. I think I won.
I was hosting a woman in my guest room who was visiting her condo in the city.
She had it rented for a few years and would fly in to check up on it, gather her mail, etc.
She gave me crap about the condition of my guest room.
She also left a lukewarm review.
There was this little bit of the code, though…
In my city, we have a residential exemption – if you own and live in the place, you get a third of your property taxes waived.
If you rent it out, you pay the full amount.
Sure enough, the woman was in violation!
On my next visit to city hall, I checked her status.
Sure enough, she’d been claiming that she lived there all along and got the exemption (about $2000 a year).
I mentioned it to the clerk that she’d stayed at my house on her most recent visit.
That lukewarm review and verbal crap cost her a bundle.
Screw her.
Revenge unlocked!
I bet Reddit is going to love this short and sweet tale.
Beautifully played.
It’s pretty smarmy.
Some folks wanted more information.
Because maybe she had a point?
Justice is served.
That woman should have been nicer.
You never know when it will pay off.
