A Woman Yelled At Her For Snowboarding Down A Hill, But Little Did She Know That The Girl’s Uncles Owned The Land

“Sure! Call the land owner!” “When I was 13; I was really into snowboarding so every chance I got, I was out doing that in winter. There was one huge hill that was open to anyone, everyone all year long so long as they didn’t cut trees or wreck the place. This hill was located on a plot of land in the woods that, a few months prior to this event, had gone from being “For sale” to “Bought by my uncles to keep it from being bulldozed.”

Nobody really knew these men were my uncles because we all have different last names and my dad’s family is HUGE. That comes up again later… One of the parents said that myself/anybody who wasn’t a baby in a sled had no right to be there as we were “Too big and violent” to be using that hill and generally let the kids steal or otherwise damage the boards/skis or do things to drive everyone else away. I largely didn’t care because when I went there, I just used my cheap $10 board that was built about as well as a plastic sled zo I didn’t have to carry my bigger, better one across town. That, as you can imagine, ****** these Karens off more. I never really understood why they were so butt-hurt over it; they could take their kids sledding anywhere and there were even public roads that were shut down in winter because they were too dangerous to drive on that people used all the time as sled spots. That were also much closer to home and safer because no tree-line to collide with, fallen logs, or chances of coyotes deciding their kids were snacks.

After about a week of them constantly nagging and complaining, I finally said “Look; you can sled ANYWHERE you want! Me? Because some jerks decided to wreck property and trespass, I cannot even snowboard on my own property because the neighbors complain that ‘I might break their fence’ so unless I want to pay hundreds of dollars to go to some fancy resort, this is the ONLY place I can snowboard! On a plot of land half a mile wide, I’m fairly certain we can all enjoy it!” I didn’t wait for a response, I just went on down the hill (swerving to avoid all the kids who think laying down in the middle of a place everyone is skiing, snowboarding, or sledding is a good idea) and thought that would be it. But, as you can guess, I was wrong… I was never the best at stopping so I stopped when I hit the trees; thankful that they were still rather bendy. Over the sounds of laughter and snow being shredded, I heard the Karen screaming and turned to see her at the top of the hill, pointing at me and calling me every name in the book.

Apparently, she called her husband (who confirmed they lived nearby) and said that 1) I had threatened her, 2) I had called HER everything in the book, and 3) I was a grown adult. At 13, I was MAYBE 3’9 and looked like I was 10. Her husband had to fight laughter when he saw me stomping back up the hill; wearing a hot pink “Barbie” snowsuit and carrying a cheap “Monster Energy”/black with electric green board under my arm.

He asked what I had said, I repeated it and admitted I knew cursing was wrong but expressed how annoyed I was. He tried to calm his wife but she screamed more and said “I’M CALLING THE LAND OWNERS!” I smiled like the Cheshire Cat and told her “Go right ahead! I’ll speak to them, too!” So she did and she launched into a huge rant; very animated with lots of flailing and hopping similar to an angry hen. Finally, when she starts losing steam, I can hear one of my uncles saying “I’ll be right there; sit tight!” The smile that spread across her face when she heard that…she sneered at me and said “I’m going to get you in sooo much trouble!” Her husband had gathered the kids and told them to wait in the truck by then; he looked like he wanted to crawl into a hole and die of embarrassment.

After about 15 minutes, a truck pulled up and out hopped my uncles. They came over and spoke to the woman; I could tell they didn’t 100% believe her but because this was THEIR land, if anything happened, they’d be on the hook for it. She got loud again and demanded I be “banned for life” and all that. They looked around and asked her to “Point to the dangerous and disrespectful woman” as clearly, I was the only one snowboarding that day. She huffed and grabbed me; giving me a shake as she shouted “THIS ***** HERE!” Despite it being the middle of January, I swear I heard crickets as the wheels in their heads turned. Knowing these men and how much like their own kid they saw me, it was mostly to keep from yeeting this woman into the sun. Finally, one of them spoke: “You mean our NIECE!?” Karen sputtered and tried to come up with some sort of response but, failed miserably. My uncles then gave her the choice: Leave now and come back in a couple days (they’d drive by to make sure she stayed away). OR Continue acting how she was and they’d press charges on her to have her banned and charged with assault for grabbing me as well as being on the hook for any damages her kids caused to anybodies gear. Apparently they’d been getting calls but nobody knew her name so the cops couldn’t do anything. She huffed and stormed off, her husband following and looking like a beat dog. She never did come back…”

