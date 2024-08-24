A Woman’s C-Suite Connections Allowed Her To Slack Off And Make Others’ Lives Miserable, But A Clever Office Prank Turned The Tables And Made Her Reconsider Her Attitude

In the cutthroat world of office politics, some people believe their connections make them untouchable.

But when one employee’s bad behavior reached a breaking point, a small, sneaky act of revenge set the stage for a dramatic turn of events.

If you’ve ever worked in an office, you’re going to love this one.

Read on for the full story!

Tag, You’re It! “Karen” (not her real name) had some kind of relationship going with a C-Suite member. This gave her incentive to arrive late, leave early, and basically do nothing in-between except make our lives miserable.

It was high time to return the favor and start making her life miserable.

I talked one of our vendors into selling me a few of those RFID tags used to catch shoplifters (the small ones that usually get missed at check-out). Then I dropped one into her open purse and one into her jacket pocket when no-one was looking. And, since she shopped at only the most fashionable stores, she was sure to get stopped and questioned, maybe even searched!

The plan worked like a charm.

Sure enough, the following Monday found her on the phone, calling her boyfriend, her lawyer, and (I think) a district manager to a fashionable store chain. It seems that she HAD been stopped, detained, and searched. While she had done nothing wrong, and had the receipts to prove it, the experience was apparently very traumatic for her. During lunch, someone else (I don’t know who) left a note stuck to her C-Suite boyfriend’s door. The note said, “Life’s a *****, then she dates you.”

Karen became a changed woman after that.

After that, she started being a little more punctual, a little more civil, and a little more human than before. Not dismissed, of course. (It’s who you know, right?) Rumor has it that her boyfriend knew about her behavior, but did not want to intervene without good cause. That good cause being a phone call from the district manager of that fashionable store complaining about Karen’s overall behavior to his employees while she was being detained. I never confirmed this, however.

There’s no acting self important in jail!

What did Reddit think of this story?

Should Karen ever need another attitude adjustment, this Redditor has a few ideas.

This user shares their experience with theft deterrent tags.

No one likes to be treated like a thief!

Karen should stay on her best behavior or continue to watch her back.



Karen’s reign of terror in the office was effectively curbed, proving that even the most connected can be brought down a peg.

She received a fashionable reminder to tread carefully.

