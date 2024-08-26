Abercrombie & Fitch Customer Calls Out The Company After They Refused To Give Her A Refund After They Made Her Jump Through A Bunch Of Hoops

No refunds, huh…?

A Chicago woman named Alexi posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against Abercrombie & Fitch…and she sounds pretty worked up.

Alexi told viewers, “I am fuming. If you didn’t hear my rant on how Abercrombie is like scamming us, here’s a quick recap: On May 11th I ordered a bunch of clothes. On May 24th, I went to a physical location to return what didn’t work. A few days later, I called customer service because I hadn’t seen my refund come through.”

She was told the money would show up eventually…but it never did.

Alexi decided to get in touch with Abercrombie & Fitch again and explained, “They said they needed proof of the return and I needed to list out all the items I returned. So I sent that all over to them and they said I’ll hear back within 2-3 business days because they need to escalate it to their finance department.”

She continued to get the run-around from the company and told viewers, “So this is a PSA, if you shop at Abercrombie and need to return make sure: A, you get proof of the return and B, you get your money back because this is like ridiculous.”

Alexi posted a follow-up video and said she finally did receive her refund, but she had some more complaints to lodge about the company.

