An Attorney Knew The Traffic Laws So Well That He Was Able To Get All Of His Speeding Tickets Dismissed, So The Laws Finally Had To Be Changed In Order Change The Loophole

My dad has a gift…

I don’t know how he does it, but throughout my whole life, he’s been able to talk his way out of speeding tickets whenever he’s been pulled over.

Unfortunately, none of that prowess ended up in my genes.

Bummer!

The person who wrote this story also has a dad who can seemingly talk his way out of anything.

Check out what they had to say.

How my father got out of so many speeding tickets they had to change the law. “My father has been a lawyer here in BC, Canada for more than 30 years. When he was starting out in his 30’s he was hustling hard to support a stay at home wife and me, his young son. As he was very much a type “A” personality with not much patience he sped on the highways, often. And he got speeding tickets, often. However, he took every single one to court and had every single one overturned. The reason was quite simple.

This guy was good.

At the time Canada was in the process of switching over from Imperial MPH to Metric KPH and all of the road signs had to be replaced. Now the BC legal code specified that a “road sign” was legally comprised of two signs on a pole. Apparently at some point someone in charge of replacing all the signs with the new metric ones decided that they could save a considerable amount of money by printing all the information on ONE sign. But this no longer complied with the specifics of the legal code.

And he knew his stuff!

So he would go back to the exact sign that he was ticketed because of and take a picture of it, and then bring the picture to court along with a copy of the laws in question. His defense was very simple. He would allow the arresting officer to take the stand and give his testimony regarding the issue of the ticket, and then show the officer the picture he took and ask them to identify whether that was the sign that he had sped past. They always agreed saying that it was in fact the very same sign. He thanked them and then dismissed them with no further questions. He would then bring the picture to the judge along with the bookmarked page of the BC Highway Act and present the judge with the exact wording of the law, followed by his factual argument that since there was only a single sign posted, it did not constitute a legal “road sign” as defined in the Highway Act.

Not bad!

As I said before, every single ticket was dismissed and all my dad lost was a half an hour of his time. This worked for almost a decade, with him overturning literally thousands of dollars of speeding tickets until the law was changed. He still speeds, by the way.”

Take a look at how folks responded on Reddit.

One reader shared a story.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

This lawyer shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

The man knows his stuff…

Too bad they changed it!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.