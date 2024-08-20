‘And I’m like that’s fishy.’ – McDonald’s Customer Warns That Employees May Add A Donation To Your Bill Even Though You Tell Them No

You’ve probably been in A TON of situations in stores and fast food restaurants when employees ask you if you’d like to round up your order total to the nearest dollar or chip in a buck or two for charity.

You say “yes” or “no” and you head on your merry way, right?

Well, maybe not all the time…

A woman named Jax talked to TikTok viewers about what happened when she went to McDonald’s recently.

Her text overlay reads, “McDonald’s is stealing money from you and you may not even realize it.”

Jax said, “This happened twice in one week. OK, I know, going to McDonald’s twice in one week is ridiculous. But one of them was for me, one of them was for my kids.”

Jax explained the first incident and said, “So I go and I get my meal, I order a number 7 and it comes with two cheeseburgers, fries, and a drink. I pull up to the window, they’re like it’s this much, and I’m like, ‘OK,’ and I pay and then they’re like, ‘Do you want your receipt?’”

She continued, “And I was like, ‘Yeah, why wouldn’t you, why are you asking that? Just give me my receipt.'”

Jax went on, “So then I’m waiting in line because there’s a car in front of me and I’m reading the receipt, normally I don’t. I just throw it out. I’m like, why are they charging me $2 for a sweet tea when it’s supposed to come with my meal? And I’m like that’s fishy, so I go up to the window and I’m like, ‘Can I speak to the manager?’”

The manager told her that the system must’ve done it automatically but Jax wasn’t buying it.

She then described the second incident and said, “So then I go yesterday to get my kids a Happy Meal and I pulled to the window, they’re like this is the amount or whatever and they’re like do you want to round up your total for the Ronald McDonald House.”

Jax told the employee she didn’t want to add a donation to her bill.

She got the receipt and said, “Now I’m reading every receipt that I get. They put that donation on there. I was like, ‘I told her ‘no’ and she still put the donation on there.’ Granted, it was 88 cents but it’s still a principle.”

Jax complained to the manager and received her refund. She explained, “I don’t care that it’s 88 cents it’s just the principle behind it. Like, 88 cents per every customer that you have, turns into thousands of dollars in McDonald’s pocket.”

She ended her video by saying, “So long story short, always check your receipt regardless of where you are. I just can imagine how many times this has happened to me and I don’t even know because I never look at the receipt.”

