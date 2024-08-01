Annoying Home Owner Kept Delaying Her Purchase, So She Found A Better House To Buy While The Homeowner Ended Up Losing $10k For Their Tardiness

Some people will fall in your life to simply teach you how humbling life can be at times.

Delay my home purchase? Fine. Sell for less than asking price to someone else. Three years ago I moved from the east coast to California. I was fortunate to be moving from a city that was very expensive (super touristy and popular with boomer retirees), so I was able to sell my home for WAY more than I paid for it.

Otherwise a move to Cali- no way. This place is expensive, even the Inland Empire, where I was buying a home. My spouse (now ex) and I were working with a fabulous realtor and found several great homes in our price range.

Unfortunately, at the beginning of 2021, the city we were looking in was HOT. Every time we made an offer, we were outbid. It was frustrating. However, there was one house that was sitting on the market for a while that my spouse loved. It had some issues, but it was about $300k under our max budget, so we could deal with them.

I wasn’t in love with it, but she was pushing hard for it, so we put in an offer for the house and some of the contents (also for sale) about $10k over asking price. Weeks go by. The realtor representing the seller, Mr. Delay, is asking for proof that we can afford the home. Um, ok? Provided. He wants to know what my job is (executive) oh, REALLY??? On and on and on, keeps suggesting that they might get a better offer.

Continually suggests we can’t afford a home this nice. Finally, I’m done. A different house that I really wanted falls out of escrow. It’s listed for about $110k more than the house we’re trying to buy from Mr. Delay. I offer $55k over asking price, contingent on appraisal (duh), get that house under contract, and my realtor tells Mr. Delay to pound sand.

Mr. Delay crapped his pants. Blew up my realtor’s phone. No no no no no! We’ll take your offer! Please reconsider! Nope. My realtor was laughing. She said he was mean and she loved seeing him squirm.

That house ended up selling for $10k UNDER asking. I wonder how he explained that to his WOMAN client.

