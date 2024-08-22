Another Kid Tried To Trick Him Into Doing His Chores For A Quarter, But He Decided To Take His Sweet Time And Wait Until Mom Could Sort It Out

When someone with a knack for entrepreneurship meets someone with an even greater knack for it, it may result in stories like this one.

When kids are involved, you can be sure a story will come out of it – one that will likely stand the test of time.

This kid knew how to make sure he got paid, even if it was just $5 for shoveling snow.

Check it out!

Snow shovel for hire I was a kid with a snow shovel. I went around the neighborhood and offered to shovel the driveway for $5. I was getting paid. Everyone seemed grateful. One house had a resident with MS and they were happy to pay. There was one snow-covered driveway left but the boy there refused the $5. He wanted to pay a quarter and I mean $0.25. I had no other driveways to shovel, but I thought to myself that the kid was told to shovel himself and wanted to get out of it for a quarter.

One boy wanted to delegate, but the one with the shovel wanted his fair pay.

I took his deal knowing he would get in trouble if I took a long time to clear the driveway and his mom came home. I took his quarter up front. So I’m shoveling for a quarter, but for a quarter you get half hearted effort. I’m taking my time and doing an excellent job. Occasionally he yells at me to hurry up. Yeah, yeah. Sure. You do remember you paid me a quarter. I’m getting there.

Premium service, and for only $0.25!

Eventually, I’m almost done and the mom comes home. She is furious. She demands to know why I’m shoveling the driveway she told her boy to shovel. I told her that her son agreed to pay me a quarter to shovel the driveway. She was furious and gave me $5 before going into the house yelling at the kid. I probably spent all my money on candy.

He got his $5, and it’s clear who won this battle of the minds.

