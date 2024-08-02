A Homeowner Fixed A HOA Violation And Then He’s Hit With Another, So He Decides To Get Even With The Compliance Lady

Complying with HOA rules can be a real pain sometimes.

So, how would you react if you were trying to fix one issue and, as a direct result, got pegged with another compliance letter?

Would you let it go and do better next time? Or would you take it a step further?

In the following story, a homeowner found himself in this very situation.

Let’s see what happened.

Tired of the HOA lady Every week, or multiple days per week, the HOA compliance lady would drive around and look for things to send letters about. This week’s mission was to find vehicles parked in the street – never mind that I had my truck in the street because I was cleaning the driveway per a prior violation…. That tipped me over the edge.

Aggravated, he took the logical next step.

I started calling the cops on her. Every. Single. Time. “Suspicious vehicle, driving very slow around the neighborhood, making notes at certain houses.” It didn’t take long before she stopped being the HOA busybody. One day, I saw her pulled over, so I knew the message got through.

Wow! That’s some bad luck for both of them!

Let’s see how Reddit readers weigh in on this situation.

Bet she won’t be so nosey next time!

At least, one could hope.

