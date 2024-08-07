Babysitter Is Furious When Spoiled Kid Steals Her Daughter’s Marshmallows, So She Decides To Teach Him A Lesson In The Best Way Possible

Sharing is a lesson that needs to be taught EARLY. If you raise a selfish child, don’t be surprised when they turn into a selfish adult!

Sweet Revenge I babysit a 7 year old boy and a 2 year old boy. I also have 2 kids of my own. This morning as I was getting my 2 kids ready for school, the 7 year old found a half empty bag of mini marshmallows in my kitchen and stuffed his pockets full of them. On the car ride to school he began pulling them out and eating them in front of the other kids, refusing to share with anybody else and causing a fight. Mind you, my kid bought those marshmallows with her own money so she was extra upset about it.

I get the incident settled, and everyone calmed down before we pull up to the school. Then as he opens his door to get out he exclaims, “I can’t wait to eat more of those yummy marshmallows after school!”. Subsequently upsetting my daughter all over again just moments before she is to start school for the day.

This is far from the first incident with this kid, he’s routinely selfish and mean to the other kids. I’ve talked to him about it, and his parents many times in the past. But today is the day I decided it’s time for a new approach. After leaving the school I stopped for another bag of marshmallows and hid them in the highest cabinet. The next item on the agenda was sitting on the couch polishing off the remainder of the original bag of marshmallows with the 2 year old.

I can’t wait to pick the kids up with from school today and let him know his brother ate the rest of the marshmallows!! But that’s only phase 1. Phase 2 starts tomorrow. My kids pack their lunches everyday, and everyday there is going to be a small bag of marshmallows in each of their lunch boxes. I hope he enjoys sitting in the lunch room watching them savor their marshmallows just as he did to them in the car this morning.

Now that’s how you teach a kid a lesson! I bet he’s going to think twice before rubbing what he has in someone else’s face.

Nobody likes a thief, especially not where desert is involved!

