BMW Owner Missed A Payment And Discovered The Amazingly Customer Friendly Policy The Company Had For Being Late

You probably think that your car will be repossessed if you don’t make your payments, right?

Well, maybe not…

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when he didn’t make his car payment on time…and even he was surprised.

The man said, “I’ve never missed a car payment. This is the first time and it’s gonna be due again this month, you know.”

The worker who the man dealt with checked his account and told him that he was “good” and he had a seven-day grace period to pay with a $7 late fee added on.

He asked the worker if they meant $7 for each late day but was told that it was a one-time fee.

But he also learned that he owed $578.44 on his account and said he might need to borrow money from his mother to make his payment.

Check out the video.

Not getting your car repo’d is always good news!

