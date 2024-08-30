‘Boeing employees don’t wanna fly those planes either.’ – Travel Blogger Reveals How You Can Avoid Booking Flights On The Questionable Boeing 737 Max Plane

There have been a ton of problems with Boeing 737Max9 planes lately, some of them causing very dangerous situations.

The frequent flyer in this video also has flight anxiety, so she wants to avoid taking one of these planes at all costs, and it sounds like she figured out a way how.

Let’s take a look.

The video starts with her saying, “So I specifically booked the flight I have today to not be flying on a 737Max9.”

But things quickly take a turn for the worse, she explains, “About two hours before my flight takes off, I get a notification in my app that there has been a plane switch.”

Airlines have to change planes all the time for various reasons. As you might have guessed, she got put on a 737 Max9, which really freaked her out.

Fortunately, she found a solution, she explains, “I looked at the other flights to my destination today and there is one in an hour after my flight was supposed to take off on a different plane, on a 777 and I’m able to change to that flight in the United app, but it’s going to cost me $240.”

For her, it was worth it to pay that extra money to avoid the anxiety of the flight.

She has some more good news, saying, “I was told that I can get in touch with United to get a refund because it was their fault that there was a plane switch last minute.”

That is great that it all worked out, and this is really good to know. I wouldn’t want to fly on a plane with known issues.

Let’s take a look at the video.

I’m sure people have a lot to say about this, let’s take a look at the comments.

I’m not sure if I want to watch this documentary!

It just keeps getting worse.

This person wonders how to check the plane type before booking.

Boeing really needs to do something to put people’s minds at ease!