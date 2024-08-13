Brother Encouraged His Sister To Try IVF To Get Pregnant, But Now That She’s Pregnant And Struggling Financially He’s Refusing To Help Her

Becoming a new parent can be exciting, stressful and really expensive especially when you use IVF to get pregnant.

In today’s story, one single woman gets pregnant via IVF, but now she wants her brother to help her out financially.

Let’s see why he doesn’t want to help his sister…

AITA for refusing to financially support my sister because she chose to become a single mother? I (32M) have a sister, Emily (34F), who has always wanted to be a mother, but she hasn’t been able to find the right partner. After years of waiting, I suggested she consider IVF treatment. I even helped her research the process and find clinics. She loved the idea and decided to go ahead with it.

Emily got pregnant, but it cost more than she expected.

Emily had the financial means to afford IVF on her own, but it meant she had to cut back on creature comforts and luxuries for the foreseeable future. Two months ago, after her fourth round of treatment, she got pregnant. The whole family is very happy for her and she’s happy too. She didn’t expect it to take so many rounds of treatment, though, so the bill ended up higher than she was prepared for. She does have enough money to support herself, but not very comfortably. She asked our family for help so she wouldn’t have to make even more sacrifices. Our parents are retired and living on a fixed income so they can’t contribute much. This leaves me as her main source of potential financial support.

Emily wants her brother to help her out financially, but he doesn’t think he has enough extra money to help her out.

Last week Emily sat me down and asked me for money. I have no issue with people choosing to be single parents if they can afford it. But I don’t believe it’s fair to ask others to finance such a personal choice especially when there are significant long-term financial commitments involved. I have a wife and a newborn son. While we do have some extra money, we’re using it to keep our own little family comfortable and save for a bigger house (currently live in a single bedroom condo). I told Emily that I wouldn’t be able to help her foot the bill.

Emily and their parents are both trying to convince OP to give her money.

Emily was heartbroken and furious. She argued that family is supposed to support each other and that I’m being selfish and judgmental. Our parents are also upset with me, saying that I’m not being a good brother. They think I should help her because she’s family and this is her dream. They’re especially upset because it was my idea and I helped her research it. I offered to help Emily by letting her eat dinner with us nightly since she lives nearby and letting her use my car which is cheaper to run since it’s electric. She said that’s not nearly enough.

OP acknowledges that he suggested IVF, but he still doesn’t want to give his sister money.

I have my own family to think about and financial goals to achieve. I feel it’s unreasonable to put myself in a difficult financial position for something that is Emily’s personal choice, even if I initially suggested it. So AITA for not supporting her financially?

It sounds like OP’s sister didn’t really think through how expensive it is to have a baby until it was too late. That’s not her brother’s fault.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks…

This reader thinks she needed to do some math before IVF.

Another reader agrees that the sister should’ve put some more thought into her decision.

This reader turns the situation around pointing out OP’s goals.

This reader thinks OP shouldn’t have encouraged his sister to have a baby, but that still doesn’t mean he needs to give her money.

His sister better find a way to make some extra money or get used to a life without luxuries.

Actions have consequences.

