Brother-In-Law Has Been Secretly Saving Money To Go To Universal Studios, So They Refused to Buy Him A $200 Bed For His Birthday

AITA for not buying my brother in law a bed he asking for his bday after finding out he’s saving for a trip to Universal Studios? “My brother in law (24M) had been asking me to buy him a bed for his birthday. He lives with my mother in law and has always been awful with money. I found out he makes $1,000 a month on a good month and struggles with his half of the rent with his mother.

He works at a fast food place and doesn’t want to ask for more hours because he explained he simply doesn’t want to work more than he already is (he works 2 days a week-16 hours total) and explains that his anxiety keeps him from wanting to work because his boss won’t let him listen to music while working and he isn’t allowed to be on his phone at work which he sees as “removing his right as a human” He called me asking for help to buy him a bed for his bday. He for some reason sends everyone in the family a list of all the gifts he wants for his bday (he’s 24…) and asked me for a bed bc he’s been sleeping on a couch since he moved in with his mom again. I told him I’d consider it and I truly don’t mind. It’s only $200. He explained he can’t afford it and is struggling to even buy one any times soon

This week though, I found out he’s been saving to go to Universal Studios theme park and he is trying to save $3,000 to go for a week next year. So I told him I’m not going to buy him his bed. I know I’m not his father. But something in me feels annoyed that he’s telling me he can’t buy a bed he needs but is saving up for a trip to essentially Disney Land. I told him that he needs to use the money he’s saving for the trip to buy his bed bc bcs take priority. Again it’s not about the money. I do well for myself and make 6 figures. It’s about the issue of asking for help when you won’t help yourself. AITA for removing my offer to get it for him?”

