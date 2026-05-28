May 28, 2026 at 1:46 pm

Employee Raises Environmental Concerns About Memorial Balloon Release, Then Gets Shut Down by Boss

by Benjamin Cottrell

white balloons floating in a blue sky

Pexels/Reddit

Being environmentally conscious isn’t something you switch off because the moment feels inconvenient — and this employee sure didn’t.

When her close-knit office suggested a balloon release to honor a recently lost coworker, she raised a concern that was both reasonable and rooted in genuine care for the world around her.

But instead of being appreciative, her boss shut her down publicly, the room went cold, and now she’s carrying guilt for a comment that was never meant to hurt anyone.

Read on for the full dilemma.

AITAH for telling my boss balloon releases are environmentally unfriendly?

So about a week ago, one of our coworkers passed away in a pretty tragic way.

I only work with about 8 people, so I consider them all family.

So they all had the idea to honor their fallen coworker.

Yesterday we were talking to my coworker’s mother, and they came up with the idea to do a balloon release to honor our coworker.

But one employee couldn’t hold back her objections.

The first thing that came out of my mouth was, “Balloon releases are terrible for the environment and wildlife, I don’t think people in this city would be very happy if they saw us do that.”

We work in a very green, progressive city.

Her boss didn’t take too kindly to being corrected.

Everyone just stopped and stared at me, then my boss said, “We aren’t asking for permission.”

I felt awkward, but I’m super big on keeping the environment clean and protecting wildlife.

Now my boss is annoyed with me and I feel bad.

AITA?

It’s always a hard line to tow between your livelihood and your morals.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who thwarted an attorney’s request by faxing him the same pages all day long.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions.

To put harmful practices to an end, it takes someone being brave enough to speak up.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 6.00.11 PM Employee Raises Environmental Concerns About Memorial Balloon Release, Then Gets Shut Down by Boss

Surely there are better ways to honor the coworker.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 6.00.42 PM Employee Raises Environmental Concerns About Memorial Balloon Release, Then Gets Shut Down by Boss

If this commenter were the one who passed, they wouldn’t want someone causing harm.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 6.01.27 PM Employee Raises Environmental Concerns About Memorial Balloon Release, Then Gets Shut Down by Boss

Planting a tree would be a much better idea.

Screenshot 2026 05 26 at 6.02.13 PM Employee Raises Environmental Concerns About Memorial Balloon Release, Then Gets Shut Down by Boss

She spoke up because she cares, not just about her fallen coworker, but about the environment, about wildlife, and about the kind of impact this rash decision would have.

The timing might not have been great, but at the end of the day, she valued her conscience over making everyone else around her perfectly comfortable.

Speaking up for what’s right, especially in front of your boss, takes some real courage — and this employee definitely has it.

She surely made her coworker proud.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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