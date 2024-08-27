His Brother’s Wife Has Had Enough With His Creepy Relationship With Their Mom, So She’s Divorcing Him. Now The Brother Is Angry He Won’t Take His Side Because He Thinks The Mother/Son Relationship Is Unhealthy Too.

Growing up is harder for some people than others.

Some young people step into adulthood ready to face the world, while others still rely heavily on their parents.

So, what happens when your brother’s unhealthy relationship with your mom leads to a messy divorce, and he expects you to take his side?

In the following story, a young man is definitely feeling caught in the middle.

Let’s see how it all went down.

AITA for not defending my brother from his ex-wife? I (26 M) have a brother (29 M) who is going through a rather nasty divorce from his wife (30 F) that is completely his own fault. My SIL is apparently divorcing him because she got fed up with his lack of respect for her and his relationship with our mother. I’ve seen what she’s talking about firsthand, not just with her but in all his relationships. For context, My brother is the golden child, ESPECIALLY to my mom. My parents have always thrown me and my sister (the oldest) to the side for him and his accomplishments, and it’s turned him into a giant entitled momma’s boy even as a grown man. I’m not gonna mince words; my brother’s relationship with our mom is unhealthy. He claims I just don’t know what a good mother-son relationship is like (which is fair as my mother doesn’t like me), but they don’t have any boundaries with each other, and my mom is overbearing and one of those “I’m the most important woman in my son’s life” moms. She gets competitive with his girlfriends and is plain nasty to all of them, SIL was no different she was just willing to put up with it more until she snapped after a recent incident.

Here comes the drama!

While he was at our parent’s house, my SIL texted him to discuss custody arrangements for their daughter. It turned into an argument with him calling her all sorts of names and telling her to grow up with my mom egging him on. The last thing she texted was, “We’ll talk when you take your mom’s *** out of your mouth and stop choking on her milk so you can actually act like a man.” and then blocked him. He was mad and telling us about it, and I couldn’t help but laugh. I asked what he expected; he was literally at our mommy’s house crying to her about it. This really set both him and my parents off, and they all yelled at me about not supporting my brother, and now none of them are speaking to me. My sister sides with me and our SIL but says maybe laughing at him when he’s already hurting is an AH thing to do. AITA?

Yikes! The sister-in-law told him!

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

Turns out, toxic moms are pretty common.

According to this person, the truth hurts.

Team SIL all the way!

This person thinks he should help the SIL get full custody.

That’s definitely an unhealthy relationship.

He will have a hard time making it work with any woman acting like that.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.