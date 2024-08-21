Cruise Ship Captain Keeps Hogging All The Snacks Without Buying Any Of His Own, So An Employee Gives Him A Spicy Lesson In Taking More Than You Should

A nice treat in the break room goes a long way in increasing company morale.

But what happens when a co-worker hogs the snacks without ever contributing their fair share?

In this story, this cunning employee decided to give him a spicy surprise.

Hot treats I work on a ship and between the four of us that worked on the bridge, we each took turns buying sweets, biscuits, cake, and nice coffee for everyone. Everyone, that is, except the captain. He never contributed, but always took the most. Despite making much more money than us, he was incredibly cheap and greedy, and it annoyed everyone to no end. Fed up with his antics, I decided to hatch a plan.

First, procure the supplies.

I ordered some “ghost chili fudge” and some “WeathDish coffee” online. For those unfamiliar, the coffee is advertised as the strongest on the market, with a typical cup containing about 165 mg of caffeine. I arrived onboard as usual at 5:30 to start the day.

Next, set the trap and dispose of the evidence.

I made a pot of the strong coffee (extra strong) and opened the ghost fudge, cutting it up and putting it out on a plate. I made sure to dispose of the packaging so there’d be no clues. The boss arrived as I was doing the morning start-up routines.

Like a moth to a flame…

Before even saying good morning, he poured himself a large mug of coffee and shoved two large pieces of fudge into his mouth. I waited a second or two, pretending I had just noticed him, and then said, “Don’t eat the fudge; it’s a joke to play on the others.” It was too late.

There was no turning back at this point.

He was already on fire and had swallowed it. To try and quench the flames, he poured the entire mug of coffee down his throat. He was sweating—more like melting—and mumbled something about needing to go down to his cabin for something. Shortly after, the Chief Mate came up, almost in tears from laughing, and said the captain had asked him to cover for him. He knew exactly what I had done and was fully behind it. We didn’t see the captain again until mid-afternoon. When he finally reappeared, he complained that he’d been on the toilet all morning and when he tried to lie down to sleep it off with a nap, all he could do was stare at the deck head (ceiling) wide awake. After that incident, he never tried to finish off sweets that were lying around again.

Sounds like his colleagues taught him a valuable lesson he won’t soon forget!

Reddit got a kick out of this hilarious prank.

A little ghost chili sure gives you a change in perspective.

Looks like this person is taking notes.

Nothing like a good mind game.

This redditor says bravo, no notes.

There’s nothing like watching someone get what they deserve.

