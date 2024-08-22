Car Customer Said That People Who Can’t Afford Their Vehicle Should File For Bankruptcy. – ‘You can temporarily stop the repossession.’

I can honestly say that I’ve never heard this one before…

A TikToker named Kiki offered some advice to TikTokkers that probably caught a lot of folks by surprise because she explained why she thinks people should file for bankruptcy if they can’t afford their cars and fear that they might be repossessed.

Kiki said, “Before the credit defenders come on here saying how ‘You wrong for not paying your bills,’ and this and that, please do not defend a company that wouldn’t even come to your funeral. Like, really think about that. Like, don’t fight so hard for them.”

She continued, “Yes, it is generally true that if your car is out for repossession, you can temporarily stop the repossession by filing for bankruptcy.”

Kiki added, “It is so weird to me that the rich utilize this resource way more than the people who actually need it, which is the poor. “So just ponder on that.”

Kiki also said, “And please ignore strangers on the internet telling you that you’re less than by filing. They are literally miserable.”

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

@lifeaskiki_ And please ignore strangers on the internet telling you that youre less than by filing. They are literally miserable bankruptcy broke struggling creditrepair bankrupt chapter13 ♬ original sound – LifeAsKiki_

And this is how people reacted.

This TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker is confused…

And this viewer offered some advice.

I’m not sure that’s such a good idea…

