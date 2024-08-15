August 15, 2024 at 6:49 pm

Car Owner Reveals She Pays $1,000 A For Her New Kia Because She Had To Have Red Leather Seats

by Matthew Gilligan

Yikes, that doesn’t sound good…

A woman named Angelina posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that things didn’t exactly go swimmingly when she got a new car…in fact, a lot of viewers think that she got ripped off.

Angelina let viewers know that the monthly bill for her car payment and her car insurance comes out to more than $1,050 each month for her new Kia K5.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Having a $750 car payment w/ $320 insurance at 19 because I wanted red leather seats, 0 miles, and a car of the year.”

I wonder who’s really paying for this…

Here’s the video.

Let’s take a look at how folks reacted.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker didn’t think this was a good idea.

And another person shared their thoughts.

Was it worth it?

I’m not so sure about that…

