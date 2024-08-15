Car Owner Reveals She Pays $1,000 A For Her New Kia Because She Had To Have Red Leather Seats
Yikes, that doesn’t sound good…
A woman named Angelina posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers that things didn’t exactly go swimmingly when she got a new car…in fact, a lot of viewers think that she got ripped off.
Angelina let viewers know that the monthly bill for her car payment and her car insurance comes out to more than $1,050 each month for her new Kia K5.
The text overlay on the video reads, “Having a $750 car payment w/ $320 insurance at 19 because I wanted red leather seats, 0 miles, and a car of the year.”
I wonder who’s really paying for this…
Here’s the video.
@angelina.m.23
her name is patunia 3.0 #kia #2024kiak5 #k5 #foryou
Let’s take a look at how folks reacted.
This viewer chimed in.
Another TikTokker didn’t think this was a good idea.
And another person shared their thoughts.
Was it worth it?
I’m not so sure about that…
