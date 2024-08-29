CarMax Customer Says He Was Banned From Test Driving Vehicles At All Locations Because He Made A Video About Their 24-Hour Test Drive Policy. – ‘I’m guessing someone sent it to corporate.’

A TikTokker named Raphael took to the social media platform and he had quite a story to tell about what he experienced at a CarMax location.

In case you didn’t know, CarMax has a program that allows customers to test drive cars for 24 hours, and Raphael previously utilized the program and drove an Audi S7 for a day.

Raphael said he drove the Audi a few years ago but decided he didn’t want to buy it because it was too expensive.

He expained, “I thought it would be fun to just to see what a 24-hour test drive is. The rules are you have to bring the car back with a full tank, and you can only go 150 miles, and I abided by both of those to the tee. I did, like, 144 miles on the car, and I brought it back with a full tank.”

He added, “I returned the car, no issues. I said I wasn’t interested in it because I just really wasn’t.”

Raphael went back to CarMax “months later” and was told he would no longer be able to utilize the 24-hour test drive program.

He said, “They said I was banned for, they wouldn’t even discuss the reason with me.”

He said he made a video about the rental car for social media but added, “I didn’t do anything stupid to the car; I just kind of showcased it. I’m guessing someone sent it to corporate and went, ‘Hey, look, he’s doing a video with the car.’ I’m not sure if that went against any guidelines.”

Raphael said he was annoyed because other social media users make similar videos and he was banned after doing it one time. He also said he tried to drive another car at a different CarMax office and decided not to when they wanted to run a credit rating on him.

